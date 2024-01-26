 5 things to do for dating with secure attachment - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / 5 things to do for dating with secure attachment

5 things to do for dating with secure attachment

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 08:28 PM IST

From being clear about dating intentions to stating the non-negotiables, here are a few things that we can do to be in a relationship with secure attachment.

Each person has their own attachment style with which they approach their relationships. While some people have an anxious attachment style, some have secure attachment style. In secure attachment style, a person is usually emotionally mature to handle a relationship and can address their emotions in a safe way. In order to be in a relationship with secure attachment, we need to address our unhealthy thoughts and behavioural patterns to create more self-awareness. "Learn the invaluable insights, practical techniques and actionable steps to call in a healthy, fulfilling relationship," wrote Relationship Specialist Rose Viggiano. The expert further noted down six things that we should do for dating with secure attachment.

5 things to do for dating with secure attachment(Unsplash)
5 things to do for dating with secure attachment(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: How can understanding attachment styles help your relationship

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Be clear about dating intentions: We need to be sure what we are looking for in the relationship. Be it a monogamous relationship or a short-term casual fling, we should have clarity of our intentions and how we want to proceed in the relationship.

State the non-negotiables: We need to have honesty and clarity from the start of the relationship. We should clearly state the things that we want and the things that are non-negotiable early on in the relationship to alleviate the risk of miscommunication and misunderstanding.

Don't give up individuality: No matter how deeply we are attached to the partner, we should hold onto our individuality and our lives as much as possible. We should maintain our other relationships, our familial ties and friendships.

Be the person you are looking for: We all crave to be with someone who is healthy for us. We should also invest in being a healthy person for someone else. We should notice the behavioural patterns that can be toxic in the relationship and should make conscious efforts to change them.

Be aware of our judgement and intolerance: We should be aware of the way we can be intolerant and judgmental to certain things – we should address them immediately in order to keep away from making the relationship an unhealthy one.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On