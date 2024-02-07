 7 habits that are actually signs of resentment - Hindustan Times
7 habits that are actually signs of resentment

7 habits that are actually signs of resentment

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 07, 2024 02:22 PM IST

From silently criticising others to holding grudges, here are seven signs of resentment in a relationship.

When we grow resentment and frustration in a relationship, it can slowly kill the connection and intimacy we have. "Holding on to resentment can be bad for your mental and physical health. It can cause stress, anxiety, depression, and other health problems. It also hurts your relationships with others, making you feel isolated and lonely and causing more fights. Unresolved resentment often keeps you stuck in a negative cycle because it makes it hard to talk to people in an open and helpful way, which can lead to more misunderstandings and hurt feelings," wrote Therapist Klara Kernig.

7 habits that are actually signs of resentment(Unsplash)
7 habits that are actually signs of resentment(Unsplash)

Seven habits that actually reflect signs of resentment in a relationship:

Thinking of the past: We spend a lot of time thinking of past experiences where we have felt traumatised, sad, angry or dismissed. These memories can grow and then make us feel frustrated about feeling disturbed.

Silently criticising others: One of the primary signs of resentment is when we spend a lot of time with ourselves just silently criticising every word and action of another person and judging them for everything

Feeling unseen: We constantly feel that we are unseen, unheard and unappreciated. We also feel that we are not valued by others – this gives way to snide comments and sarcastic jokes.

Holding grudges: We have a difficult time letting go of traumatising experiences. This further leads to holding grudges for a long time and makes us feel resentful towards others.

Distancing ourselves: When we feel someone has disrespected our boundaries and needs, instead of communicating the same, we try to distance ourselves from them.

We give ourselves up: When we do something for someone, we silently feel that they owe us for it. We also expect them to know what we need – we refrain from communicating the same to them.

Silent treatment: Stonewalling is a toxic trait and should be avoided. This is when we start to give silent treatment to others without clarifying our emotions and holding grudges.

