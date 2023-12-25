close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Healing resentment in relationships: Therapist shares a guide

Healing resentment in relationships: Therapist shares a guide

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 25, 2023 09:00 PM IST

From acknowledging and identifying the triggers to prioritising self-care, here are a few ways to heal resentment in a relationship.

Resentment and frustration can happen in a relationship due to multiple reasons. One of the most prominent reasons for resentment is unmet needs over a period of time. "Instead of dwelling on shortcomings, we must learn to communicate about them. Resentment will not go away unless one comes to an acceptance of the shortcoming or it is addressed.⁠ Remember, you are responsible for where you place your focus, identifying and communicating your feelings and needs, and setting boundaries in your relationships," wrote Therapist Jordan Green. "Approaching the conversation in this way invites collaboration, intimacy, and bonding. Conversations coming from a 'me versus you' mentality create distance and bring defensiveness and hurt feelings. ⁠Remember, you are on the same team. A team that you love.," the expert further added.

Healing resentment in relationships: Therapist shares a guide(Unsplash)
Healing resentment in relationships: Therapist shares a guide(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Things that can create deep resentment in relationships

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Acknowledge and identify: the first step of addressing resentment in a relationship is understanding why it is happening. We can delve deep and find out the specific events and actions that acted as triggers in accelerating this feeling of resentment.

Open dialogue: We should create a healthy space for open, honest conversation. Instead of placing blame, we should be patient and try to understand the two sides of the story.

Practice empathy: As important it is to communicate our emotions; we should also hold space for the partner and understand the way they are feeling. Creating a space with empathy helps in dissolving barriers and effective problem-solving.

Create a plan: For future actions, we should have a detailed plan of approaching such events or actions that can trigger resentment. We should initiate positive changes and find a common ground to settle in.

Forgiveness: this is a powerful tool to foster healthy and happy relationships. We should be able to forgive our partner and try to focus on their positive side.

Cultivate gratitude: We should be thankful and make an effort in communicating our gratitude to the partner.

Prioritise self-care: We should be able to take care of ourselves and our mental health. Only when we are happy with ourselves can we keep the partner happy in a relationship.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out