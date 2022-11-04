7 social-emotional skills for teens that are essential in the digital world

Children spent more time learning and having fun online and on digital gadgets as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, it has sparked a rise in demand and support for social-emotional development in classrooms and homes. According to the definition of social-emotional learning, it is the process by which all children and adults gain and put to use the knowledge, abilities, and attitudes necessary to form positive self-concepts, control emotions, accomplish individual and group objectives, feel and demonstrate empathy for others, build and sustain healthy relationships, and make caring and considerate decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For kids, social-emotional learning is essential because it instils in them critical life skills including the capacity to comprehend oneself, form a positive self-image, accept accountability for one's actions, and create relationships with others. (Also read: Tools parents should know about to keep kids safe online )

Dr. Hina Talib, Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist, suggested seven social-emotional skills for teenagers that are important in the digital world, in her Instagram post.

1. Self-advocate and build resilience online

It's important that your teen recognizes that it's necessary to let other people know about their needs. For example, in school, your teen should take the initiative to write their teacher an email to let them know they need extra help. You can help to review the email if they aren't sure what to say but don't write it for them. At home, create a supportive environment so that your teen feels comfortable letting you know when they need support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Recognise feelings and perspectives virtually

Engage your teen in a discussion about what they've seen or read regarding friends' posts or their social relationships. Asking questions like "What do you think meant when she said ?" can help foster perspective-taking skills. Have a healthy family debate on an article posted online and motivate children to keep their point and understand others' points as well.

3. Carefully consider online friendship

Talking to your teen about choosing online friends carefully is important. Encourage them to choose friends that support and understand them, so that they can continue to nurture these relationships. Encourage your teenager to maintain online friendships with appropriate boundaries.

4. "Read the room" online

When we walk into a room, we learn how to monitor other people's facial expressions, and tone of voice, and get a "sense" of the feeling in the room. With online friendships, this becomes trickier. Though video chat gives us more non-verbal cues but posts and comments require more investigation. Keeping the communication with your teen open and authentic will encourage them to talk to you if they see an uncomfortable post online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Practice digital citizenship and be an upstander

What are the family rules for being a digital citizen in your household? Is your teen continuing to be kind to friends online? To be an upstander, your teen should support victims of cyberbullying, report the bullies, and take necessary measures to not "cross digital paths" with them again (i.e. block accounts, change privacy settings, etc.)

6. Get curious about a variety of topics online

This can include encouraging your teen to talk to their "gaming" friends about topics other than video games or recognizing socio-cultural differences in current events and discussing these with friends or family. This will help your teen expand their view and encourage personal growth.

7. Use effective communication strategies for conflict resolution

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's a good idea to help your teen practice interpreting online messages, or learn how to "read between the lines" on texts and social posts. If and when conflict arises, this will help your teen to be mindful of how they respond and try their best to not react impulsively.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter