Alabama judge declares transgender driver's license policy as unconstitutional
- US District Judge Myron Thompson, on Friday, said that the policy stating that people, "can only change the sex designation on their driver's licenses by changing their genitalia," is unconstitutional.
Alabama’s policy for a transgender person to undergo full gender reassignment surgery before they can change the sex on their driver’s license is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Friday.
US District Judge Myron Thompson said Alabama policy’s that people “can only change the sex designation on their driver licenses only by changing their genitalia” is unconstitutional. He directed the state to give new licenses to the three transgender women who filed the lawsuit “reflecting that they are women.”
The federal judge said the policy subjects people to harassment and even the risk of violence when they have a license that does not match their daily appearance. In 2019 arguments in the case, Thompson said Alabama was essentially marking people with a “scarlet T.”
“The alternative to surgery is to bear a driver license with a sex designation that does not match the plaintiffs’ identity or appearance. That too comes with pain and risk,” Thompson wrote. “Alabama therefore may no longer make people’s genitalia determine the contents of their driver licenses,” Thompson said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the plaintiffs, has said Alabama is one of about nine states that require proof of surgery to change the gender identification on a state ID.
“I know who I am, and finally the state of Alabama will be required to respect me and provide an accurate driver’s license,” Darcy Corbitt, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement issued through the ACLU.
The Alabama attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
“The court rightfully saw that the state does not have a right to determine which medical procedures a person has, nor can they force surgery on an entire class of people,” Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director for the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.
During a previous hearing, Corbitt and others described discrimination faced when licenses didn’t match their appearance. Corbitt said a license clerk’s friendliness evaporated when she saw her previous Alabama license listed male under gender and then began referring to her as “it” and “he.”
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment claims made by 'prototypical' women considered more credible: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prepare food, clothes before birth: Sexist tips to pregnant women criticized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mothers, but not fathers, with multiple children report more broken sleep: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how menopause may cause increased forgetfulness, lack of attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece's first gay minister hopes appointment helps erode homophobia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender violence takes centre-stage in new Spanish opera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis gives befitting reply to billionaire who commented on her weight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox