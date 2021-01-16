IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Alabama judge declares transgender driver's license policy as unconstitutional
Alabama transgender license policy unconstitutional(Pexels)
Alabama transgender license policy unconstitutional(Pexels)
relationships

Alabama judge declares transgender driver's license policy as unconstitutional

  • US District Judge Myron Thompson, on Friday, said that the policy stating that people, "can only change the sex designation on their driver's licenses by changing their genitalia," is unconstitutional.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Montgomery
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:48 AM IST

Alabama’s policy for a transgender person to undergo full gender reassignment surgery before they can change the sex on their driver’s license is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Friday.

US District Judge Myron Thompson said Alabama policy’s that people “can only change the sex designation on their driver licenses only by changing their genitalia” is unconstitutional. He directed the state to give new licenses to the three transgender women who filed the lawsuit “reflecting that they are women.”

The federal judge said the policy subjects people to harassment and even the risk of violence when they have a license that does not match their daily appearance. In 2019 arguments in the case, Thompson said Alabama was essentially marking people with a “scarlet T.”

“The alternative to surgery is to bear a driver license with a sex designation that does not match the plaintiffs’ identity or appearance. That too comes with pain and risk,” Thompson wrote. “Alabama therefore may no longer make people’s genitalia determine the contents of their driver licenses,” Thompson said.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the plaintiffs, has said Alabama is one of about nine states that require proof of surgery to change the gender identification on a state ID.

“I know who I am, and finally the state of Alabama will be required to respect me and provide an accurate driver’s license,” Darcy Corbitt, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement issued through the ACLU.

The Alabama attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

“The court rightfully saw that the state does not have a right to determine which medical procedures a person has, nor can they force surgery on an entire class of people,” Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director for the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.

During a previous hearing, Corbitt and others described discrimination faced when licenses didn’t match their appearance. Corbitt said a license clerk’s friendliness evaporated when she saw her previous Alabama license listed male under gender and then began referring to her as “it” and “he.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
transgender driver's licence alabama
app
Close
e-paper
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Men have been arrested and women forced into shelters in Uttar Pradesh under the new law, which imposes prison terms for anyone convicted of compelling others to change their faith or luring them to do so through marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
That leaves women who don't fit the prototype potentially facing greater hurdles when trying to convince a workplace or court that they have been harassed.(Pixabay)
That leaves women who don't fit the prototype potentially facing greater hurdles when trying to convince a workplace or court that they have been harassed.(Pixabay)
relationships

Harassment claims made by 'prototypical' women considered more credible: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
A new study has revealed that women who are young, 'conventionally attractive' and appear to act feminine are more likely to be believed when making accusations of sexual harassment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming as well as prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell.(Unsplash)
relationships

Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:54 PM IST
LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Studies suggest that anywhere between 30% to 90% of women who experience physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner experienced head trauma.(Unsplash)
Studies suggest that anywhere between 30% to 90% of women who experience physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner experienced head trauma.(Unsplash)
relationships

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:05 PM IST
While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Prepare food, clothes before birth: Sexist tips to pregnant women criticized

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seoul’s “Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center,” suggested that pregnant women should prepare food, clothes and daily necessities for their husbands and family before going to the hospital to give birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Mothers, but not fathers, with multiple children report more broken sleep: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Mothers with multiple children report more fragmented sleep than mothers of a single child, but the number of children in a family doesn't seem to affect the quality of sleep for fathers, according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's how menopause may cause increased forgetfulness, lack of attention

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A new study suggests that a woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
More than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to under-18s - mainly girls married to men - in Canada between 2000 and 2018. (Unsplash)
relationships

Thousands of child marriages in Canada spark concern over global leadership

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Thousands of girls in Canada have been married before turning 18, warning that a rise in unofficial child marriages could make the practice harder to prevent and call into question the country's global leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
Nicholas Yatromanolakis was named deputy minister for contemporary culture after being promoted last week in a cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
relationships

Greece's first gay minister hopes appointment helps erode homophobia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Greece's first openly gay minister said encountering homophobia in public life was "a given", but hoped his appointment to the conservative government would make it easier for LGBT people to tackle discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.(Pixabay)
relationships

Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Determinants that affect a woman's risk of sexual dysfunction was identified by a recent study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
Rights advocates say there is still a pressing need to raise more awareness of the issue.(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender violence takes centre-stage in new Spanish opera

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Spain was a pioneer in introducing gender-targeted violence legislation and the government keeps a widely reported public tally of women who have been killed by partners or ex-partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.(PTI)
relationships

HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children North and Saint.(Instagram)
relationships

‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
According to multiple sources close to the family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star Kim Kardashian and rap musician Kanye West are headed for splitsville.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
relationships

Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Washington DC
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Emma Stone met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her(Instagram/alexisohanian)
relationships

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis gives befitting reply to billionaire who commented on her weight

By Nishtha Grover | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Alexis Ohanian Senior took to Twitter and said that nobody cares about what Ion Tiriac thinks after the 81-year-old suggested that Serena Williams should retire because of her weight and age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP