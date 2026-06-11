Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant opens up on marriage with Anant Ambani: ‘Both of us are equal in every aspect’

Radhika Merchant recently opened up about equality in marriage and the importance of financial independence for women during a conversation at India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) headquarters on Thursday. The younger daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani emphasised that mutual respect is the foundation of an equal partnership and stressed that financial freedom is crucial for women to make their own choices and achieve true empowerment. (Also read: Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at friend’s wedding in stunning pink bandhani kurta set )

Radhika Merchant on equality in marriage

Radhika Merchant reflects on marriage, mutual respect, and the importance of financial independence.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While speaking about her marriage to Anant Ambani, Radhika highlighted how both partners contribute equally to the relationship, even if they make compromises in different situations.

"Even in my marriage, both of us are equal in every aspect. There are some places where Anant leaves, and then there are some places that I leave. But overall, if we meet each other with respect, I think we're equal," Radhika said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also spoke candidly about why women must have financial independence, regardless of their background or circumstances. Radhika's advice for young women {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke candidly about why women must have financial independence, regardless of their background or circumstances. Radhika's advice for young women {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "It really doesn't matter whose daughter you are or whose wife you become or how comfortable you are in your life. You have to be able to have financial independence to be able to make your own decisions," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It really doesn't matter whose daughter you are or whose wife you become or how comfortable you are in your life. You have to be able to have financial independence to be able to make your own decisions," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emphasising the risks of financial dependence, Radhika added, "Never be tied to something in your life because you don't have an option to get out. That is a very dangerous place."

According to her, achieving gender equality requires creating opportunities for women to be financially self-reliant. "If we don't allow for women's financial independence, then we will never achieve full equality in our community," Radhika said.

Her remarks have resonated with many, highlighting how financial freedom, personal agency, and mutual respect remain central to building more equal relationships and communities.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON