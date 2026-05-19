Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at friend’s wedding in stunning pink bandhani kurta set

Radhika Merchant is back with yet another striking fashion moment. The Ambani family’s ‘choti bahu (younger daughter-in-law)' continues to impress with her ethnic style and trendsetting wardrobe choices. Recently, Radhika attended a friend’s wedding celebration, serving major desi glam in a stunning traditional ensemble. Radhika Merchant dazzles in pink Bandhani Kurta at a friend's wedding celebration. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

In a video shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update on May 18, Radhika was seen dancing joyfully in the day-time baraat while dressed in a vibrant pink bandhani kurta set. Her look perfectly blended elegance with festive charm, making it ideal wedding fashion inspiration. Let’s decode her ensemble and take some style notes from her graceful ethnic appearance. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns as modern-day Belle in gold couture woven with Indian artistry in new pics from Venice Biennale )

Radhika Merchant dazzles in pink bandhani kurta For the celebration, Radhika chose a sleeveless pink kurta set dipped in traditional bandhani prints in rich shades of pink, red and white. The ensemble beautifully blended classic craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette. The kurta featured intricate motifs all over, lending the outfit a timeless festive appeal, while the relaxed fit kept it comfortable and easy to carry for wedding festivities. Check out the video here.

Adding a touch of glamour to the look was the heavily embellished neckline adorned with intricate silver embroidery and mirror detailing. The ornate border elevated the simplicity of the outfit and gave it the perfect amount of celebratory sparkle without looking overdone. She paired the kurta with matching bottoms and a coordinated dupatta casually draped over her shoulders, completing the monochrome ethnic look.

Radhika kept her accessories minimal yet stylish, opting for delicate earrings and trendy tinted sunglasses that added a playful and modern edge to the traditional attire. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, making the look feel fresh, fuss-free and perfect for dancing through baraat celebrations.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Apart from being associated with one of India’s most influential business families, Radhika is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She is actively involved in the corporate sector as well and serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents.