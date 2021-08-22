Ariana Grande shares never-before-seen pics of her home life with Dalton Gomez

American singer Ariana Grande is living the best life after tying the knot with her husband Dalton Gomez in May. Her latest post showing their sweet home life is proof.

The Grammy-award winner took to Instagram recently to share several sweet moments of her life with her 27-year-old husband. The never-seen-before images of the couple have left fans swooning. It also featured a picture of them kissing.

Ariana also posted the pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Some old some new but I love these." Take a look:

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande wears custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn

The first image shows the 28-year-old singer flaunting her culinary skills while cooking with her mother, Joan. She also posted a selfie where she and Dalton kissed each other. The photo dump also included another click where she and Dalton hugged.

In addition to these romantic pictures, Ariana also included photos of her and Dalton's many dogs and a few snapshots with her friends. In few hours of posting the pictures, the post instantly went viral and garnered more than 7 million likes.

Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, in a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. The couple exchanged their vows on May 15, 2021. According to Ariana's representative, less than 20 people attended the ceremony. For her wedding, the singer wore a custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

Ariana had announced the news of her marriage by sharing several romantic pictures of her and Dalton from the intimate wedding ceremony. She also shared a black-and-white photo from the service and captioned it, "5.15.21." It showed the couple kissing each other.

The Into You singer started dating Dalton in January 2020 before they spent their quarantine together. The couple later announced their engagement in December.

