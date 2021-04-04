Ariana Grande shares romantic photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old crooner took to Instagram and posted a triplet of cuddly photographs with the 25-year-old real estate agent. In one picture, Gomez is seen smiling while Grande folds her arms around him, while in another the connected pair share a hug in the moonlight.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the romantic snaps.





]The sweet accolade came about a month after several were spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles, People magazine has revealed. The 'Positions' singer and Gomez, who got engaged in December, often keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source previously the magazine.

The 'Stuck with You' songstress and her now-life partner started dating last January, and their relationship got serious while quarantining in New York City amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Gomez at the end headed back to Los Angeles for his job and Grande took a big leap by joining him on the West Coast.

Previously, a source to People magazine said, "It was getting interesting for them to see one another, so she chose to take her chance. She bought a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

The real estate agent ended up Grande's 6th studio collection 'Positions' - and months after the release of the album, 'The Voice' mentor posted photographs announcing their engagement.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the big reveal.

Her family is also "very happy" about their commitment, an insider recently told the magazine.

"Ari's family is very happy. Everybody loves Dalton. He is extraordinary for Ari. This period of her life has been extremely calm and ordinary positively. They are exceptionally glad that she is wedding Dalton," said the insider said at that point.

