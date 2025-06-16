Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma live in separate rooms: Experts reveal what it really means for your relationship

Sleeping in one bed while snuggling under a blanket with your partner or sharing the same space with them is often considered a sign of a flourishing relationship. However, many couples are realising that taking a break from your significant other and creating a private space for yourself is a significant factor for a healthy relationship. In fact, celebrity couple, actor Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan, also practice this lifestyle choice. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan have separate rooms; studies show that having separate spaces and sleeping separately can actually benefit the relationship.

In a month-old interview with Farah Khan, posted on YouTube on April 25, Arpita and Aayush gave a home tour of their lavish residence. The actor also revealed that he and Arpita have separate rooms in the house. While he has a private room, Arpita and their son, Ahil, share a bedroom. So, what do experts and data have to say on this particular arrangement that is becoming quite popular among couples?

‘Sleeping well on your own is not a sign of emotional disconnection’

Dr Tammy Nelson, sex and relationship expert, told HT Lifestyle that at first glance, separate bedrooms or beds may seem like a wedge in the relationship, but it can also be healthy. “Sleeping apart doesn’t mean you have to grow apart. Choosing separate beds or having separate bedrooms can be a healthy choice for both of you,” Dr Tammy explained.

According to experts, ‘sleep divorce’ can improve sleep quality and emerge as a practical approach for couples. (Freepik)

“Sleeping separately might mean you get better sleep, feel less resentment toward the partner who snores or is an insomniac, and can reduce frustration in the middle of the night. Sleeping well on your own is not necessarily a sign of emotional disconnection; it might mean you are taking care of yourself. Rest is foundational to mental health, and well-rested partners may be capable of more positive communication, which could improve intimacy,” they further explained.

Sleep divorce: A growing trend?

Lately, the separate sleeping arrangement has led to a rise in the sleep divorce trend among couples. According to experts, ‘sleep divorce’ can improve sleep quality and emerge as a practical approach for couples who struggle with incompatible sleep patterns, disruptive habits, or differing schedules or sleep needs.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (Alternative Medicine), psychotherapist, life coach, told HT Lifestyle, “Sleep divorce involves creating physical boundaries to prioritise individual sleep needs while maintaining the relationship. Sleeping apart was traditionally stigmatised and associated with marital issues or failing relationships. However, the stigma is slowly dissipating as more couples embrace the notion that quality sleep is essential for overall well-being.”

Moreover, an American Academy of Sleep Medicine study from 2023 found 35 percent of 2,005 adults surveyed sleep in another room ‘on occasion’ or consistently to accommodate a bed partner – almost half (43 percent) of millennials do so. 20 percent of respondents reported sleeping in another room on occasion, while 15 percent said they did it consistently.

A public education brief released by the Sleep Research Society said, “Research indicates that up to 30 percent of an individual’s sleep quality (or lack thereof) is influenced by their partner’s sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.