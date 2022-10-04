Barack Obama, Michelle Obama’s anniversary posts are all about love

Happy anniversary Barack Obama and Michelle Obama! The power couple celebrated thirty years of being together and the pictures coming in from their anniversary posts for each other are stuffs that dreams are made of. The couple wrote their heartfelt wishes for each other on their respective Instagram profile and we are melting. Barack Obama went on a trip down the memory lane and fished out a picture of them from their wedding day, 30 years back, the monochrome picture perfectly captures of the happiness of the newly-weds. The other picture from the set is a rather recent one from one of their trips together. One of the pictures also feature their names written in a heart sign on sand with the sea in the backdrop.

With the picture, Barack Obama also wrote the sweetest wish - “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart.”

Michelle Obama gave us yet another glimpse from their wedding day. The picture features Michelle Obama in a stunning wedding gown, with Barack Obama posing beside her in his black wedding suit, while holding flowers in their hands. The other picture features the couple smiling with all their hearts during their beach trip. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you.”

Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1989 when he was working in a law firm as a summer associate. They started dating later that summer and got engaged in 1991. In 1992, the couple got married. Barack and Michelle Obama are parents to Malia SAnn Obama and Sasha Obama.