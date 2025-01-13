Menu Explore
Betrayal is not the ultimate deal breaker of trust? Study reveals what makes it tolerable

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 13, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Betrayal is a big red flag in a relationship, but the catch that makes it tolerable is surprising.

Generally, betrayal is the last coffin in the nail for the relationship- whether it is a friendship or relationship. Trust is the foundation of any relationship so when that is compromised everything falls apart. Conventionally and even in previous studies betrayal makes people less trustworthy.

Betrayal may seem like a no-brainer, close-and-shut case for a relationship, but not when it has added benefits for you(Shutterstock)
But a new study from UCLA and Oklahoma State University, published in the Journal of the Evolution of Human Behaviour puts forward a fresh perspective on betrayal and trust, challenging the previously established understanding. The finding is even surprising. According to this study, betrayal can be tolerated, and the person betraying may not be seen as less trustworthy if it benefits the one judging them.

Betrayal is okay if…

Explaining the concept, study co-author and UCLA professor of psychology Jaimie Krems said, “Sure, if someone betrays other people, that could be a valuable cue that they might betray me — but not always. For example, think about that friend who always tells you other friends’ secrets but doesn’t share yours. This friend is betraying other people but enriching you with information.”

Even if the person has betrayed others previously, they are still trusted. This shows the vested interest of the other person, as the betrayer is still considered acceptable if their actions benefit them in any way.

The study experiments in various settings and found this applied to different kinds of relationships- friendships, romantic relationships and even professional ties. Whenever the betrayal benefited the participant in the study, there was no fluctuation in trust level.

This indicates that self-interest is involved in this dynamic.

Self-interest makes betrayals tolerable

The 'What's in it for me?' makes one turn a blind eye to betrayals.(Shutterstock)
At the end of the day, the ‘what’s in it for me' mindset can turn any dire situation appealing. Self-interest is what makes the betrayals different. So people won't judge others if they betrayed others previously.

The researchers highlight how the betrayal plays out in the context of the individual’s own needs or desires. Self-interest has a big role in understanding how one perceives betrayals.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
