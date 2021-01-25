IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.

According to a new study from Lund University in Sweden, male postnatal depression is more common in men who are insecure about the relationship with their partner. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'APA Psyc Net'.

Depression affects around 10-12 per cent of new mothers and at least 8 per cent of new fathers. The figures are even higher when looking at depressive symptoms; as many as one in five new fathers experience troublesome symptoms, according to the new study conducted by Elia Psouni, registered psychologist and associate professor of psychology at Lund University in Sweden, and Anna Eichbichler, a clinical psychologist.

The study focused on the reasons behind the fathers' depressive symptoms. Affected men often have a negative view of themselves and are worried about being inadequate in their intimate relationships; a concern that may be based on childhood experiences with their own parents.

"Having a negative view of oneself, one's own characteristics and abilities, while valuing other people highly often leads to a constant worry about not being good enough, about disappointing others and - potentially - losing them," said Elia Psouni.

The study also attempted to determine what specific aspects of low self-esteem in intimate relationships triggered the depression. Is it a question of relationship difficulties in general, or stress about not being good enough as a parent? The answers showed it was the latter.

"Low self-confidence in close relationships seems to trigger parental stress, which in turn triggers the symptoms of depression," said Psouni.

This is the second study in which Psouni and her colleagues show that over one in five fathers of children aged 1-18 months experience debilitating symptoms of depression. The study also revealed that men whose female partners suffered from postpartum depression were over-represented, and that very few of them were in contact with a professional to get help.

"The study shows beyond doubt that parents affect one another and reveals the importance of monitoring how parents in various relationships and family constellations manage and fare over a long period," stated Psouni.

She and her colleagues are now conducting a longitudinal project that will monitor families over time to generate knowledge about the wellbeing and development of children and parents in various family constellations.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fathers depression in man relationship troubles
app
Close
e-paper
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
relationships

Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
relationships

Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia

Reuters, Phnom Penh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Ran is among 30 men coached by Gender and Development for Cambodia, a non-profit, to identify and root out violence against women by intervening in disputes, holding workshops and acting as a go-to for victims and authorities in communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Peer confidants at school may help teens with anxiety, depression: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Teen challenges including depression and anxiety are better understood by their peers as compared to teachers or counsellors in the school, believe three-quarters of parents in a new national poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug.(Instagram)
relationships

Here are some details about Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities!

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is soon going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The preparations for the couple's wedding are in full swing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
relationships

White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
People can now select gender-neutral pronouns when contacting the U.S. government, as President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions on his first day in office, including an order tackling discrimination against LGBT+ people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes in the wake of child abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert.(Pixabay)
The move comes in the wake of child abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert.(Pixabay)
relationships

French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The French government pledged on Thursday to toughen laws on the rape of children after a massive online movement saw hundreds of victims share accounts about sexual abuse within their families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.(Yahoo)
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.(Yahoo)
relationships

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:07 PM IST
New York City has opened $25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT+-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other minorities, from women to Black entrepreneurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former 'Hannah Montana' actor has been open in interviews about her dating life and exploring her sexuality. (Instagram )
After the separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former 'Hannah Montana' actor has been open in interviews about her dating life and exploring her sexuality. (Instagram )
relationships

Miley Cyrus gets candid about her sexuality

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got candid about her sexual orientation in an interview on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tilda Swinton(Instagram)
Tilda Swinton(Instagram)
relationships

Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as "Orlando", "The Chronicles of Narnia" series, "Okja" and "Suspiria", said being queer is a "sensibility" for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

'Brain development shaped by what happens to us as well as our parents'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
New research is showing that those effects can be passed down to subsequent generations, reporting that the infant children of mothers who had experienced childhood emotional neglect displayed altered brain circuitry involved in fear responses and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say(Twitter/pamfoundation)
Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say(Twitter/pamfoundation)
relationships

Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST
'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has been on plant-based diet for about 30 years and here's what she thinks about vegans as lovers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala is the first State in India which declared a Transgender Policy after the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014. (Unsplash)
Kerala is the first State in India which declared a Transgender Policy after the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014. (Unsplash)
relationships

Kerala government to include 'Transgender' as gender option in application forms

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST
In a landmark decision, the Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to include transgender as gender option in all application forms in its departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was led by researchers from McGill University.(Unsplash)
The study was led by researchers from McGill University.(Unsplash)
relationships

With multiple children, fragmented sleep reported by mothers than fathers: Study

ANI, Montreal [canada]
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
According to a new study, mothers with multiple children report more fragmented sleep than mothers of a single child. However, the number of children in a family doesn't seem to affect the quality of sleep for fathers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Previous research suggests that as many as half of children and teens who have at least one treatable mental health disorder may not receive treatment due to several barriers.(Unsplash)
Previous research suggests that as many as half of children and teens who have at least one treatable mental health disorder may not receive treatment due to several barriers.(Unsplash)
relationships

Teens with anxiety, depression may benefit from peer confidants at school

ANI, Washington [us]
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Three-quarters of parents in a new national poll think peers better understand teen challenges including depression and anxiety, compared to teachers or counsellors in the school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP