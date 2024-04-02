Do you get triggered in your relationship? Here are the 4 most common reasons

In a relationship, we may often feel triggered. This can happen due to multiple reasons. Usually, people look for relationships where they can create a safe space for communication and exchange of emotions. But in a relationship where we are triggered, it can affect space and cause disturbances. This can also increase the distance between two people, ultimately leading to miscommunication, frustration and resentment. This can also lead to separation in the relationship. When we become aware of the reasons why we get triggered, we can address things in a better way. Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon shared a few reasons why we may feel triggered in a relationship. When we become aware of the reasons why we get triggered, we can address things in a better way.

Common reasons why we feel triggered:

Feeling offended or disrespected: In a relationship, respect is of prime importance. When we feel that we are being constantly suppressed, offended or disrespected, we may start to feel triggered. Thats why, when the partner makes an insensitive remark or something that is offensive, we get into an argument.

Not feeling considered or cared for: In a relationship, when two people care for each other, it is important to show care and express the emotions. When we feel that we are not being cared for or valued in the relationship, it can trigger us and question our existence in the relationship.

Feeling scared or intimidated: mood changes or trauma of past experiences can be a trigger in a relationship. When we are too sensitive about observing mood shifts in our partner, we start to feel affected. Old feelings may also resurface and can act as a trigger.

Sensing threat to the relationship: When we feel that there is a potential threat to the connection we have with our partner and the relationship, it can act as a trigger for us to react in a rash way and can lead to argument or frustration.