This year as we celebrated World Senior Citizen’s Day in August, a Pune court gave out a significant ruling, directing a woman to vacate her elderly parents’-in-laws’ bungalow after finding her guilty of subjecting the elderly couple to physical and mental abuse for personal and financial gain. While not uncommon, such news makes headlines only when it occurs in larger urban centres or is a subject of legal matters. Elder abuse: Identifying signs, tips to prevent it and steps to report it (Photo by Anete Lusina on Pexels)

A concerning survey by HelpAge India reported in 2022 that 35% of elders in India suffered abuse at the hands of their sons and 21% reported abuse by their daughters-in-law while another survey finds that 46% of elders in India are unaware of any kind of abuse redressal mechanism or legal support available. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deval Delivala, Co-Founder of GetSetUp and Javed Sheikh, Head-Strategic Partnerships at Dignity Foundation suggested the first steps to identify the different abuse older adults face in their lives and possible discourses to help them overcome it -

Understanding Elder Abuse and its Different Forms

Elder abuse can take various forms, often originating within the family itself. One significant indicator of elder abuse is when parents begin to fear their own children, unable to express themselves freely and voice their opinions. Approximately 99% of elder abuse cases stem from property disputes. As senior citizens age, they can be seen as liabilities, leading to conflicts over inheritance and responsibility for their care. Physical and emotional abuse can occur within these dynamics, causing immense suffering to the elderly.

Recognising risk factors and identifying signs of abuse

Identifying signs of elder abuse requires awareness and active involvement from family members and caregivers. Emotional abuse can be challenging to detect, as victims often hesitate to report it due to societal pressure and concerns about reputation. Physical abuse, on the other hand, leaves visible marks, making it relatively easier to identify. Unfortunately, the love for one's children in Indian culture sometimes enables manipulative behaviour, perpetuating the suffering of senior citizens. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA), USA, elder abuse occurs in seven different manners. They include neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, abandonment, emotional or psychological abuse, financial abuse and self-neglect. All forms of elder abuse can lead to physical and/or emotional harm and in many cases, even death. Elder abuse is a punishable criminal offense in India.

Raising awareness and preventing elder abuse

Preventing elder abuse necessitates collaborative efforts between various stakeholders, including the police, NGOs and community members. The police play a crucial role in addressing physical abuse cases, and initiatives like well-being checks for senior citizens have proven effective in ensuring their safety. Constant awareness campaigns can encourage reporting and provide older adults with a sense of security. Helpline numbers provided by Non-Governmental Organizations can provide guidance and assistance to elders facing abuse. Open communication between family members is vital to ensure issues are addressed promptly. Counselling sessions can be organized for family members engaging in abusive behaviour, allowing them to recognize the impact of their actions and adopt healthier dynamics. However, this is only possible when people with abusive tendencies recognize their pattern and intend to change their behaviour.

Communities for older adults can become safe spaces to report, discuss, and open up about abuse that the silver generation may face. Among GetSetUp members, open discussions about such situations and how to tackle them are common at the weekly Chaupal sessions. The platform encourages the members to speak to each other and find a helping hand when matters escalate, through the platform and the resources offered.

Legislative and policy initiatives to combat elder abuse

The Parents Act of 2007 stands as an important legislative initiative aimed at safeguarding senior citizens. It has established special tribunals known as Senior Citizen Tribunals, which handle cases related to elder abuse and provide a legal platform for victims to seek justice. Additionally, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, requires adult children to provide for the maintenance and welfare of their elderly parents.

Moreover, the government has implemented various policy initiatives to address elder abuse. The National Policy on Older Persons focuses on promoting and protecting the rights and welfare of senior citizens. It emphasizes comprehensive healthcare, social security, and legal support for elderly individuals. The policy also advocates for creating senior citizen councils to address issues related to elder abuse and promote elder-friendly policies.

Promoting intergenerational understanding and respect

By teaching children to love and respect their parents and elders, we can create a culture that values and cherishes the contributions made by older adults. In societies like India, where these values are deeply ingrained, the foundation for a human and respectful relationship between generations already exists. Younger generations should provide care and support within the family unit, strengthening intergenerational bonds and eradicating elder abuse.

In conclusion, as we observe the Decade of Healthy Ageing, let us reflect on the proactive steps we can take to combat abuse. By uniting as a community, we can collectively foster a society that values, respects, and safeguards our active ageing population.

If you suspect someone you know is facing abuse, here are the steps on how to report it:

Report Elder Abuse: Visit the police station to file a written complaint or inform verbally.

Visit the police station to file a written complaint or inform verbally. File FIR for Assault: Register FIR for admissible offences, assault or injury.

Register FIR for admissible offences, assault or injury. Obtain Wound Certificate: Take the senior to a government hospital for examination and get a wound certificate.

Take the senior to a government hospital for examination and get a wound certificate. Seek Helpline Assistance: Contact Dignity Elders Helpline, assess the case, register a complaint, and attempt resolution.

