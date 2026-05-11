Feeling emotionally drained from dating? Relationship coach shares 5 practical ways to overcome dating burnout

The first step is to take a break. “In psychology, rest is not avoidance, it's recovery,” said Hema. When you pause, your mind gets time to reset, and your emotions settle down. During this time, focus on yourself. Do things that make you feel calm, safe, and happy. This helps rebuild your emotional energy . If things are getting too overwhelming, take a solo trip to understand yourself first and then get into dating.

Hema said, “ Dating burnout happens when your mind and emotions don’t get enough time to recover.” When you keep talking to new people, getting attached, and then feeling disappointed, your brain starts protecting you by pulling back. That’s why you may feel less interested, numb, or easily irritated. It's not that you don’t care, it’s that you’re emotionally overloaded.

In today’s world of swipe right, dating burnouts are normal. In order to find the right person, people are constantly switching between dating apps, which sometimes leads to emotional fatigue and exhaustion. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hema Mishra, a relationship coach on Coto, an emotional wellness platform, shared tips on how you can overcome dating burnout.

Try to shift your thinking as well. Instead of asking “Will this work?”, ask “Do I feel comfortable here?” This helps you stay connected to your feelings instead of pressure. If something feels off or you don’t think this will lead to something, let that person know and move on. Don’t stick to the outcome.

According to Hema, it’s also important to set boundaries. You don’t have to share everything or invest too quickly. Go slow, observe the other person, and protect your energy. This reduces the chances of feeling drained. Additionally, don’t constantly be on dating apps . Make time for other things in life.

Stop getting attached quickly Emotional attachment is normal, but hold your horses until you get to know the person completely and feel comfortable around them. Try to understand the person, their pattern, and most importantly, your comfort level.

Filter your matches Putting filters on your dating profiles is important to save yourself from matches that don’t fit your needs. Don’t right-swipe every profile that you find attractive. Stick to your values and go ahead with what feels right, not what looks right.

“Dating should not feel like stress. When it does, your mind is telling you to slow down. Listening to that is not a weakness, it's emotional awareness,” advises Hema.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.