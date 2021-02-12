Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day
Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day.
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.
In the three months running up to this year's Valentine's Day, sales at the Passage du Desir's seven outlets jumped 68% on previous months. A year earlier, sales rose by just 12% during the same period ahead of Feb. 14.
Candy cuffs and other sex toys line the shelves of Pruvot's store, surrounded by shuttered restaurants and cafes in central Paris. Large heart-shaped red boxes with filled with 14 toys for the bedroom bring a Valentine's Day twist to an advent calendar.
"We would normally go to a restaurant but that's going to be a bit difficult. So I thought it might please him to show him some attention," said Maryne Fraudin, 21, as she browsed the merchandise for a kinky game for her and her boyfriend.
France prides itself as a nation of seducers. Seduction influences not just how the French relate to one another, but how they do business, define style, elect politicians and enjoy food and drink, wrote Elaine Sciolino in her book La Seduction.
For a long time, the French were slow to accept sex toys, a taboo that had been slowly wearing off before the pandemic left many couple with more time on their hands at home, Pruvot said.
"The Covid crisis sped up the trend," he said.
Other countries have seen a similar phenomenon during Covid-19 lockdowns. From Denmark to usually conservative Colombia, sales of sex toys leapt early in the pandemic, while British lingerie chain Ann Summer reported higher sales during the first lockdown.
"What else can we do if we can't go out," said Anthony Jeka before he walked out with his partner and a carrier bag full of goodies.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partners in play: The new frontier in the world of online dating, is dating AI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Intimacy is a human need, then why not show it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan opens up about battling depression, Shonali Bose applauds her honesty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching
- Dogs who have the chance to play with each other whenever they want to, are much more likely to get up off their butts and start playing when a person is just paying attention to them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How shared partisanship and social media ties are linked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban
- Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children's time perception, risk for developmental coordination disorder linked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Clooney wrote lots of love letters to his wife Amal during lockdown
- During a recent interview, George Clooney revealed that he loves writing letters to his wife and he wrote a lot of them during the lockdown. That is not all, even Amal used to write letters to the actor and keep them under his pillow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox