IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
relationships

Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

The International Conference on Gender Equality got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.

Inaugurating the second edition of ICGE, Shailaja said the South Asias first Gender Park set up in the state will extend total support to enterprises of women and transgender persons, which is a major component of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.

"It is important to promote social entrepreneurship to help women and transgender persons to come up and enjoy equal status. They are often victims of gender discrimination and denied opportunities.

There are many sectors that await women and transgender persons to enter and make their strong presence felt. The gender park will extend all support to them," Shailaja said.

The state government is committed to ensuring equal opportunities to them in all spheres including education, skill development and entrepreneurship. It is with this objective that the gender park has set up a dedicated study centre in association with UN Women.

This centre will study issues concerning women and transgender persons from India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka, she noted. An International Women's Trade Centre is also being set up in the park for better marketing of products of women enterprises from these countries.

The Gender Park CEO Dr PTM Sunish said gender equality should be included in the syllabus of educational institutions to create greater awareness about that. The conventional approach of the society towards women and transgender persons should change.

The Gender Park will make tireless efforts to achieve gender equality in all spheres, he said. Making a strong case for cultural empowerment of women, former Rajya Sabha Member Brinda Karat said it is high time that the society discarded the traditional cultural yardsticks.

The centres of power always try to halt the upsurge of women when they make each step forward, and it is important to follow the Kerala model in breaking the caste barriers, she said.

Kerala State Planning Board Member Dr Mridul Eapen, who is also a member of The Gender Parks Advisory Council, Jonatan Klum Stelander, Second Secretary, Swedish Embassy, Barbara Langley, Director, Centre for Womens Economic Empowerment, US, Thoyyib Mohamed, MD Visit Maldives, were also present.

The high-profile conclave, which has Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment is being attended by policymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts from across the globe.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gender equality
app
Close
Ira Khan(Instagram)
Ira Khan(Instagram)
relationships

Ira Khan opens up about battling depression, Shonali Bose applauds her honesty

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
In a recent post, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan shared how she was battling depression during her cousin's wedding, and The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose couldn't help but applaud Ira for her honesty and courage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching(Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash)
Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching(Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash)
relationships

Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Dogs who have the chance to play with each other whenever they want to, are much more likely to get up off their butts and start playing when a person is just paying attention to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Calling such treatment of children “intolerable,” the justice ministry said in a statement that “the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects.”(Pixabay)
Calling such treatment of children “intolerable,” the justice ministry said in a statement that “the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects.”(Pixabay)
relationships

French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The change would still need to be enshrined in law, but the announcement is a major step after years of efforts to toughen French protection for children victims of rape and sexual violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

How shared partisanship and social media ties are linked

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Many people value partisanship as key to their identity. However, it is unclear whether individuals are more likely to form social connections based entirely on shared partisanship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
relationships

Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
relationships

Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens

By Aprajita Sharad and Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:23 AM IST
The pressure of setting up the perfect date, amid the pandemic, seems to have taken over the minds of young couples in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Children's time perception, risk for developmental coordination disorder linked

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) is a common condition that can cause clumsiness, and difficulties with time perception such as interpreting changes in rhythmic beats. Accurate time perception is crucial for basic skills such as walking and processing speech and music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
George Clooney and Amal Clooney wrote letters to each other(Instagram)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney wrote letters to each other(Instagram)
relationships

George Clooney wrote lots of love letters to his wife Amal during lockdown

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • During a recent interview, George Clooney revealed that he loves writing letters to his wife and he wrote a lot of them during the lockdown. That is not all, even Amal used to write letters to the actor and keep them under his pillow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
relationships

Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein cancelled a major grant to Poland's Carpathian Mountains after the region passed a resolution against "LGBT ideology".
READ FULL STORY
Close
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking(Twitter/freedomforother/KirkCousins8)
NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking(Twitter/freedomforother/KirkCousins8)
relationships

NFL Super Bowl week helps raise awareness on human trafficking

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • NFL players support anti-trafficking work around the Super Bowl as a high priority issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness(Twitter/NetTibet/tim_fargo)
Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness(Twitter/NetTibet/tim_fargo)
relationships

Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' highlights the key to happiness

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Edited by Renuka Singh and published by Penguin Random House, Dalai Lama's 'The Little Book of Encouragement' has 130 quotes with words of wisdom amid pandemic, promotes human values, spills the beans on key to happiness and comments on Sino-India ties
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Saturday hosted a panel titled 'Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift' as part of the Sundance Film Festival. (Instagram)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Saturday hosted a panel titled 'Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift' as part of the Sundance Film Festival. (Instagram)
relationships

Halle Berry teaches 7-year-old son to rethink gender stereotypes

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Hollywood star Halle Berry, in a virtual event, spoke about how she's teaching her son with ex-husband actor Oliver Martinez to respect the power of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters claim that since campus life has gone virtual, cases of ghosting have become more common. (Photo: Shutterstock (Photo for representational purpose only))
Youngsters claim that since campus life has gone virtual, cases of ghosting have become more common. (Photo: Shutterstock (Photo for representational purpose only))
relationships

College romance: Ghosting is the new normal

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Forget about waiting to see a Raj enter the life of Simran (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; 1995); Gen Z operates so swiftly that the minute the train whistles, it takes to ‘ghosting’! This trend is more rampant now since campus has been virtual, and youngsters are engaging in online college romance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Use of social media apps linked to feelings of isolation during Covid-19

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:38 PM IST
According to a recent study, the use of online messaging and social media apps among Singapore residents has spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blake Lively writes a heartfelt note to women feeling insecure about their bodies(Instagram/ blakelively)
Blake Lively writes a heartfelt note to women feeling insecure about their bodies(Instagram/ blakelively)
relationships

Blake Lively talks about women's relationship with their bodies: Be proud of it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Blake Lively recently opened up about how insecure she felt after giving birth to her third baby and the fact that no brands had clothes in her size made those feelings even more concrete.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP