How to tell if someone dislikes you? 5 body language signs that speak louder than words

Socialising is a daily practice, whether it’s with your closest friends or acquaintances for the sake of pleasantries, helping to maintain connections. But have you ever wished you could be a mind reader to peek inside their minds and figure out what they truly think you? Body language reflects many covert feelings. (Shutterstock)

Verbal words are just the surface layer of communication, often carefully chosen to convey thoughts or emotions. They are deliberate and diligent in the way their thoughts are shaped into words. However, it's the non-verbal cues—the subtle gestures, body language, and expressions—that can reveal much more about someone's true feelings.

No need to run wild with the imagination of scrying over a crystal ball or pining for clairvoyant abilities to dig scoop, when all one needs to be is observant. By being attentive to a person's body language, one can gain invaluable insights into their true thoughts and feelings, often revealing so much more than their words ever could.

ALSO READ: 2025 is a Year 9 in Numerology: Here’s what to expect in terms of romance this New Year

5 body language signs someone might not like you

Francesca Tighinean, a psychologist as per her Instagram bio, shared in a video 5 body language signs someone might not like you.

Avoiding eye contact. This may suggest they are trying to avoid deeper connection or conversation.

Pressing or pursuing lips. It is a nonverbal cue of irritation, stress, or disapproval.

Turning their body or feet away from you. This can indicate a desire to disengage. They might subconsciously position themselves towards an exit or away from the interaction.

Creating barriers. Placing objects such as a bag or crossed arms, between you can symbolize a need for psychological or physical space. Similarly, taking a step back or maintaining a noticeable distance can suggest discomfort.

Limited smiling and engagement. A lack of genuine smiles or limited facial expressions often signals disinterest or lack of warmth in the interaction.

Seek context

Body language is just one aspect of communication and should not be studied in isolation. Voice, tone, pitch, and words should also be considered.(Shutterstock)

However, don't jump to conclusions. Verbal and nonverbal communication together make the big picture. Don’t take only one gesture at face value as animosity and reciprocate the same. Always look for context. Other than body language, voice pitch, tone, and intonation also play a crucial role in conveying emotions. These elements work in tandem to provide a fuller understanding of what someone is trying to communicate.

If you don't wish to beat around the bush, consider asking straight away about any niggling doubts regarding the relationship. Harbouring doubts can fester into misunderstandings. Who knows? Maybe you will be surprised and relieved to hear their side.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

ALSO READ: No luck with dating? Relationship coach shares tips on how to find the best fish in the sea in 2025