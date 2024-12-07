Shah Rukh Khan calls himself ‘semi-orphan', says he is an 'outsider’ in film industry: There have been lots of emotions…

Shah Rukh calls himself semi-orphan

In the clip, Shah Rukh said, "If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Hann meri hi kahaani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this)' then it could fit in. Technically speaking, anyone who doesn't have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I'm a semi-orphan.”

Shah Rukh says he is an outsider

He continued, "It's the story of an outsider. No family of mine has been in the business of filmmaking. I came from Delhi to Mumbai, so main outsider bhi hoon (I'm an outsider as well). It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I'm a king.”

Shah Rukh opens up about Mufasa

Shah Rukh also spoke about Mufasa. He said, "I think it's a very interesting story about sacrifice, friendship, and loyalty. There have been lots of emotions while I was dubbing the film. I thought, 'What a nice person, what a great character. Kitna accha human being sher hai (what a nice human being lion)'."

About Shah Rukh, Mufasa The Lion King

Shah Rukh lent his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi version of the Disney's upcoming film. His son Aryan Khan has lent voice to Simba and AbRam joins in as the voice of young Mufasa. Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

Earlier in a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the personal connection he feels to his character, Mufasa.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film," said the actor. Mufasa: The Lion King will release in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.