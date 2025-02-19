Indian women living abroad are revealing if it's difficult dating other nationalities: ‘Foreigners handle rejection…’

Indian women, in fact, women of any ethnicity, often have to keep several things in mind - including their safety, finding a misogynistic man or a narcissist whose only focus is themself - when they are single and ready to mingle. A 2023 study conducted by Bumble found that 81% of Indian women are comfortable being single and on their own, with 63% refusing to compromise on their choices, desires, and needs when dating someone. But what if you are an Indian woman living abroad? Do Indian women living abroad find it difficult to date other nationalities? (Pexels)

In a recent Reddit thread posted on r/AskIndianWomen, Indian women were asked about their lived dating experience and if they find it difficult to date other nationalities while living abroad. “Indian women living abroad. Do you find it difficult dating other nationalities?” r/AskIndianWomen asked.

What Indian women had to say

Indian women who were living abroad had diverse answers to the question. While most women preferred someone who could understand their culture, many avoided Indian men because of their narrow-mindedness or persistent nature when rejected.

A woman who had moved abroad in her mid-20s said that she did not want to date anyone local/immigrant from the West because she thought they wouldn't share her values. Additionally, she came from a conservative family in a small town and had never dated anyone before. However, she eventually married a local guy. “After a few years in, in my late 20s, I decided to go on a date with a colleague of mine (at the time) who was local and was cute and had asked me out on a date. I married the guy after a few years together and have a toddler and a newborn now.”

‘Indian guys would stalk me for answers…’

A woman, who had lived in the US for 5 years, claimed she found dating guys of other nationalities, especially Americans, easier because, unlike Indian men who thought household chores were a woman's responsibility, sharing the burden came naturally to American men.

“My guy was open-minded and ready to learn and accept my culture, whereas Indian men from other states tried to impose their culture or had problems with some of my cultural practices. Generally, I found foreigners were willing to date before thinking about a committed relationship. On the other hand, many Indian guys would think we are in a relationship after a few dates,” she explained. “Foreigner guys handle rejection well, most Indian guys would stalk me asking for answers etc etc trying to convince me to reconsider so a lot of drama,” she added.

‘Indian men didn't like it when…’

Another woman claimed that she had a lot of trouble dating guys of other nationalities because of various reasons, including when a non-Indian guy showed interest in her, Indian guys would shoo them away.

"1. Indian men didn't like it when a hot non-Indian guy was interested in me and tried everything to shoo them away.

2. I didn't want to date non-Eastern cultures in general because of my own stereotype of them. Eg: I thought white men would not understand my culture, and we wouldn't have much to relate to. Plus, he might be sexually liberal, and I won't be comfortable with that.

3. I tend to be attracted to and attract East Asian men a lot. Especially Korean men and some Indian- Nepali or Indonesian men. They seem to only want to date me but want to get married to women of their own nationality," she wrote.

‘It would bother me when they would…’

Another woman shared her perspective on dating white guys and wrote, “I dated 2 white guys for a while and quickly realised they’re not for me. This could be specific to the guys I dated, but I could never get over the number of past relationships and sexual experiences they had had (while I was a virgin back then).”

She added, “It would bother me when they would say things like, ‘My girlfriend from college was the same’, or ‘I’ve been there with my high school girlfriend’. Of course, I realise this could be true for some Indian guys too, but it’s quite prevalent with Americans.”

‘I would always prefer an Indian man’

Meanwhile, a woman in the thread claimed she would always prefer Indian men over men from other nationalities. “I would always prefer an Indian man who I share my culture with. Nothing against men of other nationalities. It's just a preference,” she explained.

