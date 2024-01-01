Love in 2024: 7 top tips to improve your dating life in the New Year

Are you single and looking for love? Are you having trouble meeting the right person? If you're having trouble finding a love connection, it's all too easy to get discouraged or buy into the destructive myths out there about dating and relationships. As we head into the New Year, it's the perfect time to explore the world of dating with patience and an open heart. Whether you're navigating the world of online connections or exploring traditional avenues, 2024 brings a new set of dating dynamics. In this era of digital connections and mindful romance, we are here to help you and enhance your dating journey in the New Year. Whether you're swiping through apps or opting for more traditional approaches, the dating scene is ripe with opportunities for meaningful connections. (Pixabay)

Talia Koren, a popular dating coach, often took to her Instagram platform to share invaluable insights about the dating world. In her recent post, she shared top tips to transform your dating life in 2024. (Also read: Love resolutions 2024: 6 tips for finding your perfect soulmate in the New Year )

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Top 7 dating tips for 2024

1. Own your search for love

There's nothing desperate or cringey about wanting a relationship. If you want to make finding a partner a priority, own it and make room for it in your life. If you don't want to prioritize it, that's okay too. Regardless, get honest with yourself about what you want.

2. Work on self-worth and confidence

Working on valuing yourself more accomplishes three things. First, you get greater life satisfaction without a partner because you realize a partner is a life enhancement, not the thing that will make your life better. Second, you'll find it easier to stick to your standards. Third, you get more attractive. Confidence is sexy.

3. Go on dates

Whether it's from meeting people IRL, dating apps, matchmakers etc if you want to improve your dating life in 2024, go on dates! If you're scared, I promise you that you're not going to trip and fall into a relationship with the wrong person after one date. Just get to the date.

4. Ditch the judgement and be open minded

Stop looking for what's wrong with your potential matches and reasons to say no. Instead, pay attention to reasons to say yes. Not everyone is a manipulative narcissist who's trying to control you - in fact, most people aren't. Stop letting the ick get in the way of an amazing connection. Accept that no one is perfect and be open-minded

5. Keep your standards high and expectations low

If you have high expectations in dating, get ready for constant disappointment. Ditch your expectations and let people show you who they are. If you keep your standards high, you'll move along from the wrong ones quickly.

6. Make dating fun

Dating gets easier when do you activities you actually enjoy so even if your date is boring, you still have fun! Tracking dates makes it more fun too. Get my free date tracker in my bio.

7. Stop overthinking

Shoot your shot. Put yourself out there. The more you get rejected, the less of a big deal it becomes.