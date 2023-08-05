National Sisters Day 2023: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know about this day

National Sisters Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating the bond and relationship between sisters. It falls on the first Sunday in August each year. On this day, people honour their sisters and show appreciation for the love, support, and friendship they bring into their lives. Sisters share a unique and lifelong connection, and National Sisters Day provides an opportunity for siblings to spend time together, reminisce about cherished memories, and create new ones. It's also a time for individuals to express their gratitude to their sisters for being there through both happy and challenging times. From history to significance here is everything you need to know about this special day. (Also read: National Sisters Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages, and quotes to share with your lovely sister ) From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about National Sisters Day. (Unsplash/Ignat Kushanrev)

When is National Sisters Day 2023

National Sisters Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. This year the occasion will be observed on August 6.

History of National Sisters Day

The Old Norse word "systir," which in turn derives from a Proto-Germanic word "swester," is where the term "sister" first appeared. Today, we consider sisters to be both our extremely close female friends and our female siblings. Sisters Day has a rich history dating back to 1996 when it was conceived by Tricia Eleogram and one of her sisters from Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States.

The main objective of establishing this special day was to honor and celebrate the bond between sisters while spreading the love and compassion they share with one another, among other meaningful goals. Although having a sister is a blessing, their relationship is not just based on kinship. Sometimes their friendship or a similar sentiment also influences it.

National Sisters Day significance

As a day devoted to acknowledging the remarkable tie between sisters and their special and enduring relationship, National Sisters Day is significant. It reminds us to be thankful and appreciative of the love, camaraderie, and support that sisters bring into our lives. In addition to recognising the important role sisters play in influencing our lives and offering steadfast support through the ups and downs of life, this particular day encourages individuals to adore their sisters, make enduring memories, and improve their relationships. National Sisters Day promotes a feeling of community and emphasises the value of sibling connections in enhancing and strengthening people's lives, whether via presents, quality time, or meaningful words.

