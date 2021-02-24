IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
relationships

Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights

In its annual report, the World Bank warns of Covid-19 pandemic reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having just 76% of men’s legal rights in their economic opportunities like travel, disadvantages in parenting and retirement
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:13 AM IST

The World Bank warned that the pandemic is reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having roughly three-quarters of the legal rights of men, a situation that risks undermining global development.

Covid-19 has exacerbated women’s challenges in employment and education, the bank said in its annual report on Women, Business and the Law. While legislation in some countries has improved, women in other nations still face legal limits on their economic opportunities, including restrictions on travel without a male guardian, as well as disadvantages in parenting and retirement, the bank said.

The pandemic also contributed to an increase in the severity and frequency of gender-based violence, according to the report. Countries need to take steps to improve paid parental leave, government benefits and prohibition on firing pregnant women, among other measures the World Bank said. In 100 economies, there are no laws mandating that men and women receive equal pay for jobs.

“Women need to be fully included in economies in order to achieve better development outcomes,” World Bank President David Malpass said. “Women should have the same access to finance and the same rights to inheritance as men and must be at the center of our efforts toward an inclusive and resilient recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The average score in the World Bank’s global index in the report is 76.1 for a period of just more than a year through September 2020, up from 75.5 a year earlier. The index is based on measures for pay, marriage, mobility and other factors and a score of 100 means women and men have equal rights –- a feat achieved only in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden.

Of the 39 economies with scores higher than 90, 28 are Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development high-income countries, and seven are in Europe and Central Asia. The others are in Latin America and the Caribbean, East Asia and the Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. Economies in the Middle East and North Africa have the lowest average score at 51.5. High-income countries scored better on average than low-income countries.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world bank gender inequality covid-19
Close
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
relationships

Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:13 AM IST
In its annual report, the World Bank warns of Covid-19 pandemic reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having just 76% of men’s legal rights in their economic opportunities like travel, disadvantages in parenting and retirement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik(Instagram)
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik(Instagram)
relationships

Post Bigg Boss, winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew marriage vows

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik admitted that she and husband Abhinav Shukla were having marital problems, but doing the reality show helped them, saying, "We are going to renew our marriage vows."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
relationships

Be cautious when entering into a relationship

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:48 PM IST
When we go out to meet a partner for a date, the eternal question that goes on in our mind is whether he is into us or not? Age old wisdom believes that one’s behavior is the telltale sign of someone’s true nature and words are fleeting. Actions always speak louder than words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one(Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one(Instagram/arjunkapoor)
relationships

Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time. Read on
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the People magazine, the 'Graveyard' singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to her Instagram handle and posted several snapshots which included a sunny bikini baby bump picture.(Instagram )
According to the People magazine, the 'Graveyard' singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to her Instagram handle and posted several snapshots which included a sunny bikini baby bump picture.(Instagram )
relationships

Halsey reveals pregnancy has entirely leveled her gender perception

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:35 PM IST
American singer and songwriter, Halsey, who is currently expecting her first child, recently got candid and revealed how pregnancy makes her feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
relationships

Chrissy Teigen honours son on what would have been his due date: Thinking of you

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Dia Mirza, who got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, thanked the woman priest Sheela Atta for officiating her wedding, on social media.
Actor Dia Mirza, who got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, thanked the woman priest Sheela Atta for officiating her wedding, on social media.
relationships

Weddings encourage equality, break stereotypes: Female priest, no kanyadan

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza’s recent wedding has brought back the focus on the brave, bold and unconventional move to get marriages officiated by female priests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Princess Eugenie reveals newborn son's name(Instagram/ princesseugenie)
Princess Eugenie reveals newborn son's name(Instagram/ princesseugenie)
relationships

Princess Eugenie shares newborn son's name, pays loving tribute to Prince Philip

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9 and she recently revealed that she has named her baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name is an ode to her grandfather Prince Philip, who is admitted in a hospital at the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian files for a divorce(Instagram/kimkardashian)
Kim Kardashian files for a divorce(Instagram/kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim and Kanye will have a smooth and amicable divorce, says initial report

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • The two mega stars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a prenuptial agreement in place, that is why, Southern California's celebrity divorce attorney Daniel Jaffe feels, "there won’t be any major property issues."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Evans sews pet dog’s stuff toy to surprise it after surgery, wins hearts(Instagram/chrisevans)
Chris Evans sews pet dog’s stuff toy to surprise it after surgery, wins hearts(Instagram/chrisevans)
relationships

Chris Evans sews pet dog’s stuff toy to surprise it after surgery, wins hearts

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Chris Evans surprises his pet dog, Dodger, after its hip replacement surgery by sewing up a nasty tear in its favourite stuffed toy lion and we can’t help but give the Captain America star a ‘Dog Parent of the Year’ trophy already
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kardashian files to divorce West(Instagram/kimkardashian)
Kardashian files to divorce West(Instagram/kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after 6 years of marriage

AP, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star and beauty mogul, filed for divorce from her husband of six and a half years, Kanye West. Kardashian is now seeking joint custody of their four children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

Playing by the numbers: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

By Charles Assisi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Navigating the 40s isn’t easy, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to celebrate. By this age, one is kinder, wiser, living and loving better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum(Paris Hilton)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum(Paris Hilton)
relationships

Heiress Paris Hilton gets engaged to entrepreneur beau Carter Reum

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Paris Hilton looked stunning and radiant in a sparkly white Retrofete dress, a crown from Loschy, she also wore diamante studded mesh fingerless gloves on her hands and her ring finger featured a gorgeous emerald cut diamond ring, designed by Louis Cartier's great-great-grandson Jean Dousset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
relationships

'Unfinished' allowed me to forgive myself for always running: Priyanka Chopra

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:27 PM IST
A former Miss World, an actor and a producer who made a mark in Bollywood and also across the seas in TV shows and films, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a high achiever and is already the subject of three biographies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Gays and lesbians continue to be killed and tortured because they are deemed to be different," he said, describing how he was beaten by the police in front of a mob.
"Gays and lesbians continue to be killed and tortured because they are deemed to be different," he said, describing how he was beaten by the police in front of a mob.
relationships

Jamaica should repeal gay sex ban, says Americas top rights body

Reuters, Kingston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Jamaica should repeal its colonial-era gay sex ban, the top rights body of the Americas said on Wednesday, in a symbolic landmark ruling on LGBT rights in the Caribbean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP