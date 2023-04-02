Mental health issues are prevalent among children, with approximately 10-20% of children and adolescents worldwide experiencing mental disorders, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, half of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14, making early identification and treatment critical for improving outcomes and preventing long-term negative consequences.

Parenting tips: How parents can deal with their child's mental health (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash)

Research has shown that parental support and involvement are essential for promoting positive mental health outcomes in children. A study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry found that parental involvement and warmth were associated with lower levels of anxiety and depression in children.

Furthermore, parental self-care and mental health are linked to children's mental health outcomes. A study published in the Journal of Child and Family Studies found that maternal depression and anxiety were significantly associated with children's emotional and behavioral problems.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, pointed out, “Mental health is extremely important for the wel- being and overall development of a child. It has to be a together journey for parents and the child. One in six children aged 2-8 years has a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder (as per statistics of CDCP). It is extremely important that children have strong bonding with their parents and family members as this boosts the self esteem of a child and helps a child and the parents to handle difficult situations with ease.”

A well known research from behavioural science and behavioural economics is the ‘messenger effect’ which shows that the weightage we give to the information depends heavily on who is delivering that information. Research suggests that if we respect the messenger, we pay more attention to what and why they are saying and in this case, the messenger is the parents which means the child will feel reassured of their safety and will open up if the parents practice mindfulness with their child.

The mental health expert emphasised, “It is important for parents to understand in the first place why the mental fitness of their child must be their focus and priority. Practicing open communication with your child, building trust and reciprocity can help parents integrate and lower their child's stress levels. Parents practicing this monitoring mechanism can help evade higher risks of the adverse effects on the child's health and development and also reach out for appropriate treatment.”

Professor Usha Patel, Director Academics of Indian Institute Of Art and Design (IIAD), suggested, “Encouraging healthy habits, such as regular exercise, healthy eating and getting enough sleep, can also positively impact mental health. A study published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology found that physical activity was associated with better mental health outcomes in children, including improved emotional and behavioural functioning.”

Active listening and validation of children's emotions are also crucial for promoting positive mental health outcomes. A study published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing found that active listening and empathy from parents were associated with lower levels of depression and anxiety in children.

She highlighted, “Encouraging social connections and minimizing stress can also positively impact children's mental health. Social connections have been shown to be protective factors for mental health and high levels of stress can negatively impact mental health. Finally, parents can model healthy behaviours for their children by practicing self-care, healthy coping mechanisms and stress-management strategies. This can teach children important skills for maintaining their own mental health.”

