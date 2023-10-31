Not all relationships are happy and healthy. It takes a lot of effort and understanding from both ends to create a space for growth, communication and trust in a relationship. But in spite of that, there might be times when we are not sure in the relationship. This can happen due to a lot of reasons. However, in a lot of cases, we choose to stay back in a relationship we are unsure about. "Are you trying to decide whether to stay or leave? There isn’t a simple checklist of questions to ask yourself, or a definitive answer from an ‘expert’ to make this decision for you. And although that might seem scary - it’s actually very liberating. There is no right or wrong decision. And you get to love any decision you make and believe it’s the right choice for you," wrote Relationship Coach Rebecca Ore. Reasons we often stay in relationships even when we are not sure(Unsplash)

Resistance to negative emotions: A heartbreak or a breakup brings a lot of difficult emotions to deal with. Often, we are not mentally prepared to go through that phase, hence we stay back in the relationship.

Discomfort of change: Any kind of change can bring a little discomfort. Hence, we try to be comfortable in a relationship that we are unsure about than embracing a change that is laden with uncertainty.

Scarcity mentality: Sometimes we think negatively about ourselves and the possibilities of finding someone else that we can vibe with. We also feel that we will not be loved or cared for. Hence, we choose the best option at hand.

Avoiding guilt or shame: Leaving the partner or making them go through a heartbreak can bring us a lot of guilt or shame. To avoid feeling those emotions, we try to stay back in a relationship even when we are not happy in it.

