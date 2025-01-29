Relationship coach shares 15 wholesome traits she noticed in successful couples: 'You'll never catch them fight dirty'

What makes a relationship last long? How do long-term couples make the companionship and their bond successful? Relationship coach Comfort Omovre, who has been a counsellor for three years, recently shared the 15 wholesome traits that she observed in successful couples, which might help you make your bond strong with your beau. Check them out. Successful couples always show genuine appreciation for each other. (Pexels)

1. Resounding, frequent and genuine appreciation

Per the relationship counsellor, successful couples are always loud about how much they appreciate each other. They express gratitude frequently over big and especially little things and always mean it when they show care or say thanks.

2. Habitual affectionate gestures

Successful couples never shy away from showing physical affection, including recurrent forehead kisses, multiple daily hugs, handholding, cuddling, beard rubbing, hair fiddling, and more. “Successful couples are always reassuring one another of their affections through wholesome, non-sexual physical contact,” she added.

3. Respect and admiration

Having a healthy dose of respect and admiration for each other is another sign that the relationship coach noticed. “They see one another as people who are worthy of regard and honour, and they act accordingly, only bringing praise and pride to their partners,” she explained.

4. Healthy boundaries

Couples in a thriving relationship have healthy boundaries and never hesitate to set and communicate them. They understand that boundaries can be a tool for fostering relationship health rather than creating separation.

5. Clean fights

You'll never catch couples who are in a successful and healthy relationship fight dirty. They neither air unclean laundry nor intentionally construct their words and actions to strike the other person where it would hurt the most.

6. Ever improving sex life

Per the counsellor, successful couples never abandon their sex lives. Rather, they often look for ways to spice things up in the bedroom and, most especially, outside. “They review honestly, set dates, plan events, and constantly try to get better at pleasing one another.”

Additionally, the relationship counsellor mentioned acknowledgement of each other's autonomy, effective communication, a genuine friendship between couples, endless courtships, accountability and consideration, healthy compromises, proper apologies, earnest forgiveness when at fault, and mutual yielding as some of the traits she noticed among successful couples.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.