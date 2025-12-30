Sharmila Tagore calls Saif Ali Khan ‘an excellent parent’; shares what she learned from his bond with his kids

Parenting in the public eye comes with unique challenges, from balancing fame to protecting a child’s well-being. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore recently praised her son Saif Ali Khan, calling him “an excellent parent” during the December 26 podcast of All About Her, hosted by Soha Ali Khan, where she was accompanied by her niece Sara Ali Khan. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput reveal how they keep their kids healthy: From 100 steps after meals to haldi milk with ghee ) Sharmila Tagore reflects on parenting and lauds son Saif Ali Khan's approach. (Instagram)

How parenting styles changed over generations

Reflecting on how parenting styles have evolved over generations, Sharmila said she learned a lot by watching her own children raise theirs. While she relied heavily on family elders while raising Saif and Soha, today’s parents often turn to books and peers for guidance.

Sharmila highlighted Saif’s ability to juggle professional commitments with parental responsibilities, especially when Sara was young. “Saif has been an excellent parent. I have seen him with Sara. Even if they had to attend a premiere late at night, she would go along, but it never affected her, she would come back and complete her homework,” the 80-year-old actor said.

What parenting lessons did Saif teach

She also shared a heartwarming anecdote from her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood that changed her perspective on parenting.

“With Ibrahim, I remember decorating the Christmas tree at Pataudi. I was trying to do it perfectly, but Ibrahim was scattering ornaments all over. Saif told me, ‘Do you mind? It has to be participative.’ That moment taught me that parenting isn’t about perfection but about allowing children to grow at their own pace. Saif has been truly wonderful,” she said.

Sharmila further praised Saif’s warm and honest relationship with his younger sons, Taimur and Jeh, from his marriage to Kareena Kapoor. “Even with Taimur and Jeh, he’s playful and genuine. During his accident, he was completely real with them,” she added.

