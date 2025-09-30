Should this steamy condom ad be played during cricket match watched by families? Internet reacts to parenting coach post

Most kids have access to a cellphone, tablet or laptop, so it's not unlikely that your child might stumble upon some inappropriate content on the internet. But what if what you don't want them looking at online pops up right in front of you and your family? Ishinna B Sadana, a parenting expert, mom-of-two and author, has shared why this can be a 'serious concern'. Also read | How to educate children about sexual violence Cricket matches attract a large family audience, including children, who may be exposed to content, like condom ads, not suitable for their age. (Freepik and Instagram/ ishinna_b_sadana)

Concern over condom ads during cricket matches

She took to Instagram after India won the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, 2025. Ishinna expressed concern about a condom commercial that aired during cricket matches, and said that the content was inappropriate for children. Speaking on behalf of parents, Ishinna shared that many children viewed the advertisement, raising an alarm about the early exposure of children and youth to sexual content.

Regarding the video she posted about a condom brand's ad featuring a scantily clad man and woman, Ishinna said, “All children who were watching the cricket matches watched this ad. I am so happy that our country won the series. But this ad kept popping up, and I was wondering, so many parents are watching this with their family.”

Children could 'get confused about consent'

Ishinna also drew comparisons to European standards, where similar advertisements are reportedly restricted to airing after 11 pm, suggesting a need for greater responsibility regarding the media consumed by young people. She said, “When I shared this, so many parents told me that in Europe, such ads can only be played after 11 pm. When children are exposed to such sexual content, you know there is earlier sexual activity. They get confused about consent. They have more self-esteem and body image issues.”

‘The scenes get worse as you watch the whole’ ad

Ishinna also asked adults to take responsibility for protecting youth from harmful content rather than blaming the younger generation for lacking values. “I think we need to take responsibility for where our youth is going instead of always blaming them for not having enough values or culture. This is on behalf of all parents,” she said.

In her caption, Ishinna wrote, “The scenes get worse as you watch the whole thing, (I have) hundreds of messages in my DM about this. I owe it to raise this issue. Parents, share your views in the comment section and spread this so that it does not get repeated, and we can enjoy cricket with our families... I am tagging channels and the official authorities responsible for this. Please look into this. It's a serious concern.”

'I was thinking same thing while watching match'

A person commented on her post, “I agree with you so much. That's why my husband and I don't watch TV anymore. If (people creating) ads don't think about our kids, at least we can take personal responsibility...” A comment also read, “I hope this video reaches the right management team.” An Instagram user also commented on Ishinna's post: “I agree with you. I was thinking the same thing while watching the match yesterday. Glad you voiced it.”

Someone also wrote, “Agreed. But will any action be taken? They give priority to money instead of the content shown, and no one is bothered. This happens only in India. No such ads are played in UAE, too. We are happy and safe here.” Another comment read, “It's so uncomfortable to be in the same room with your kids around. This has to be taken care of, especially in a country where cricket is an all-age favourite.”

An open talk with your growing children when it comes to sex and pornography can lower the risk of them being addicted to sex and porn as they reach adulthood. If you are planning to have a talk regarding this with your child and want to know how to go about it, click here.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.