Swipe, match, burnout: How to recognise dating fatigue and what you can do to overcome it

In the cycle of finding love, there comes a moment in almost every dater's life when they wonder, "Is it me, or is dating just exhausting?" Regardless of the method apps, setups, or organic meetings, everyone in the pursuit of love experiences a phase known as dating fatigue.

It's an emotional cocktail of frustration from meeting seemingly wonderful people yet not finding the right connection, exhaustion from repeated disappointments, and the sudden urge to give up on love entirely and escape to the mountains.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, shared with HT Lifestyle tips to help you recharge and put yourself first again.

Acknowledgement

Most dating apps recommend daters to acknowledge this fatigue. Dating, whether in real life or online, requires a lot of investment, both in time and emotions and finding love can get tiresome. Hence, the fatigue is valid. What's the solution? Just like a weekend getaway to disengage from any work pressure, a short break is all it takes to deal with the pressure of finding true love.

To alleviate dating fatigue, focus on the quality of matches rather than quantity.(Freepik)

Intentionally curated feed

Daters are suggested not to focus on numbers but rather on the quality of matches. Intentional dating is the answer to this fatigue issue. Reading bios, scrolling with the intention of learning about a person, and making use of available filters can substantially reduce the time taken to find the right match. The goal should be to focus on one quality match over 20 dead conversations that can lead to a feeling of wasted time and energy.

Time yourself

Anything in excess, no matter how good that is, leads to a saturation point. The same applies to dating. Limiting matches per week, chatting hours per day, and taking breaks in between finding the right partner is reported to effectively reduce fatigue. Take a small pause, and it comes without the trouble of starting over.

Success comes in all shapes and sizes

One of the reasons for dating fatigue is unsuccessful relationships. But it is important to understand that love doesn't follow a universal, set timeline, and a successful connection can look like anything: from finding a match who shares the best memes to meeting a stranger who patiently listens to all your problems.

Young daters are advised to redefine what success dating really means. Not all relationships will end in marriage. Some end in friendship, while others might end in a valuable life lesson. Either way, it's a win. Once someone understands that dating isn't all or nothing, the weight of exhaustion begins to lift.

Dating fatigue exists, but so does the joy of dating, and luckily, it outweighs the burnout by a huge margin, especially when you make these small changes.