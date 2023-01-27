Things to be choosy about to maintain good mood: Therapist shares tips

Our mental health is extremely precious. The mood that we are in is denoted by a lot of factors that surround us – be it the job we have, or the partner we have, or the family that we are surrounded with, or the company that we keep. A lot of things come together in making good mood or constantly keeping us happy through life. Not just mentally, but also physically and emotionally it can impact us. Hence, it is important to be little choosy in life about a few factors to ensure that we are not put in bad mood because of the decisions that we have taken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 5 love languages of self-love: Tips to apply them to your life

Addressing the same, Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab wrote, “Be selective about what will impact your mood, environment, physical and mental health, and lifestyle. Use your time intentionally. Create intentional relationships.” She further noted down six things that we should be choosy about:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Company: The company that we keep and the people that surrounds us denote the mood we are in. We should be mindful in choosing the company and ensuring that they are a positive bunch and align with the values we have.

Advice: We often go to others for advice – in life, we need other people’s opinions and perspectives, especially in junctures when we are not able to take decisions for ourselves. But we should be careful about the person we are taking advice from and are acting accordingly.

Disclosure: It is advised to disclose your secrets, challenges and your ambitions to people who encourage you and motivate you, rather than the ones who steal the show.

Partner: Choosing the person we want to be with as a married partner or as a romantic commitment is also important. We should be mindful in choosing a person who accepts us the way we are, supports us through life, and matches the ethics and values that we believe in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Time: Giving someone time is a mindful act. We should be careful on what we spend our time on, and should ensure that our time is not wasted or misused.

Words: The way we talk to ourselves or describe ourselves to others are important, as they denote honesty and the kindness, we show to ourselves.