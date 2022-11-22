Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Ways to build self-trust: Therapist shares tips

Ways to build self-trust: Therapist shares tips

relationships
Published on Nov 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST

From setting boundaries to keeping the promises we make to ourselves, here are a few ways of building self-trust.

Self love tips: Surprising ways to practice self-care&nbsp;(Designecologist)
Self love tips: Surprising ways to practice self-care (Designecologist)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Trust forms the foundation block of any relationship. Whether it is a family, or friendship or a love relationship. Trust is important and a mandatory emotion that stabilises the relationship. However. When it comes to ourselves, we need to keep the trust. Only then, we will be secure enough emotionally to take an adult relationship forward. Self-trust is extremely important as it helps in keeping the strength and confidence in ourselves. It also helps us to lean on ourselves and take up responsibilities, knowing that we are mentally, physically and emotionally equipped to take it up. However, sometimes it is natural to feel the lack of trust in ourselves. Addressing this, marriage and Family Therapist Emily H Sanders wrote, “A lack of trust in ourselves is very detrimental- self-trust acts as an anchor in life. It’s a painful place to be, so kindness for self is extra important in these spaces while you heal.”

ALSO READ: As we get older, our desire from relationships changes: Study

Emily further noted down a few ways to build self-trust:

Emotions: Knowing, being aware and respecting the emotions that we feel can be one of the first steps of building self-trust.

Thoughts: While it is important that we learn and accept the thoughts of others, we must be secure of our own thoughts and create a safe space for them.

Healthy habits: The habits and the way we live our life also have a huge effect on us and the trust we have on us.

Goals: The goals we set should be humane, small and achievable. Only then we will have the confidence to achieve more.

Values: The values and our ethics should be in line with the choices we make in life.

Boundaries: Setting boundaries for ourselves is extremely important. It will help us to respect the restrictions, and also respect the boundaries of others.

Speaking kindly: Speaking with kindness and validating the difficult emotions that we are feeling can be a way of building self-trust.

Vulnerability: Being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness. Being comfortable in being vulnerable and keeping the promises that we make to ourselves is important.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
relationship relationship advice relationships + 1 more
relationship relationship advice relationships

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out