This 6-word phrase can be a warning sign that he or she is not that into you and may be planning to break up with you

Relationships involve mutual respect, trust, and emotional investment. If someone's words or actions suggest that they're not equally invested, it may be time to reassess the relationship. According to a March 8 Daily Mail article, if your partner says the 6-word phrase "I don't want to hurt you," it may be a red flag indicating a potential breakup. Here's a breakdown of the phrase. Also read | Men are gutted after breakups: Study reveals they are more affected than women If you hear them say these words to you, it may be time to reassess the relationship and prioritize your emotional well-being. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In the article, Louanne Ward, a matchmaker and relationship coach from Australia, explained how the six words can be seen as a 'warning, not reassurance'. She said that by saying "I don't want to hurt you," the person may be avoiding direct responsibility for their actions or decisions.

Warning sign: 'It's about sparing their guilt'

Louanne said, “'When somebody says, 'I don't want to hurt you,' what they're really saying is they believe you have more feelings for them than what they have for you. It means they're not fully invested, they know you care more than they do and they're laying the groundwork to excuse their future bad behaviour. It's not about sparing your feelings - it's about sparing their guilt. If someone warns you, listen carefully and protect your heart. The simple fact is, if somebody doesn't see you as a potential long-term partner and doesn't have strong enough feelings for you, they can see that they can potentially hurt you. They don't have to feel guilty about it because they warned you.”

What to do if he/she says 'I don't want to hurt you'

According to her, reevaluate the relationship and consider whether your feelings are being reciprocated. Ask the person to clarify their feelings and intentions. Remember that your emotional well-being is important, and it may be necessary to distance yourself or end the relationship if it's not serving you. Louanne said, “If you hear that line, 'I don't want to hurt you', it's time to re-evaluate and reassess because this person is going to end up hurting you if you stay where you are.”

If and when you’re ready to get back into the dating game after the breakup, Louanne revealed her three-second hack for instantly becoming more attractive. She said most people are 'killing their own attraction powers without even realising it' as she explained her 'pause and hold' method – it simply means 'pausing for three seconds' when you enter a room, meet someone new, or start speaking, instead of rushing into a conversation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.