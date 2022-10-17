Tips to make the home safer for parents as they age

To keep our parents safe and secure in their homes as they age, several house modifications may be beneficial. Many families struggle with the best approach to care for an elderly member because they are living longer and demanding more care. Home adaptations are crucial because even a little improvement could help your parent live more comfortably and independently in their own home. Making your home secure for elderly parents might be a difficult undertaking. On the one hand, having them with you is a great opportunity since you can take care of them and spend quality time with them. On the other side, it can be difficult and challenging to keep them safe and secure when they are left alone at home. Here are a few tips which can help you to make home safer for your ageing parents. (Also read: International Day for Older Persons: Tips to maintain your well-being in old age )

1. Place a torch by the bed in case of power cuts

If your parent's house is in an area that experiences a lot of power cuts, you should always have plans in place. Hand torches are great for helping you move around the house so make sure you keep them near the bed of your parents so they won't fall or trip in the dark.

2. Secure rugs to floors to avoid trip hazards

Rugs or wall hangings will help to avoid trips and falls or any injuries at home. Use moisture-absorbent mats with bevelled edges in entrance areas. Make sure they have backing material that will not slide on the floor.

3. Fit motion sensor lights to doors and windows

Motion sensors keep watching, ready to respond to a variety of events, such as movement in your living room or the opening of windows or doors. It will ensure the safety of your parents and will keep you less worried.

4. Modify the bathroom

When it comes to safety, the bathroom is a space that is frequently overlooked. Make sure there aren't any sharp corners first. Clear the space of any debris to make it simple to see where they are going and prevent tripping over anything that could send them down.

5. Install handrails and railings throughout the home

Installing railings and handrails all through the house to assist your elderly parents in moving about is one of the most crucial things you can do to keep their home secure. Even while they don't always improve the décor, they do lessen the likelihood of falls. Install railings in any section of your home where your loved one could need assistance.

