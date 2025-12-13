US woman and her gay husband, known for their unique 'mixed‑orientation' marriage, welcome first baby together

Samantha Wynn Greenstone and Jacob Hoff are US social media creators, who rose to fame for sharing their unique monogamous marriage. Samantha identifies as straight while Jacob identifies as gay; they met while auditioning for a theatre production, fell in love, and married in November 2024. They now create joint TikTok and YouTube content, share their wedding story, and recently welcomed a baby. Also read | Indian man reveals why he married his American wife, internet moved by his heartfelt answer Samantha Wynn Greenstone and Jacob Hoff are a social media couple from the US: Samantha is straight, Jacob is gay. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Samanthawynngreenstone and People)

'The best gift ever'

They revealed in a December 12 interview with People that they have welcomed their first child, a son. The little one arrived in November, just in time for the couple to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, which they called 'the best gift ever'. Samantha and Jacob told the magazine, “We had a son! Our son made his appearance in November just in time for us to celebrate our one-year wedding anniversary with the best gift ever.”

They shared that their baby boy was born weighing 7 pounds (3.1 kg) and measured 18.5 inches long. While they are keeping his actual name private, they confirmed they will refer to him publicly by his stage name: Baby Wynn Hoff. The name is a combination of Samantha’s middle name and Jacob’s last name, meant to create their new family name, Wynn Hoff.

Focusing on privacy

Samantha and Jacob, whose relationship grabbed attention for their candid discussions about being a straight woman and a gay man in a committed marriage, shared that they kept the birth entirely private for the first month to enjoy their new life as a family of three.

The two made the conscious decision to keep their son's gender and due date private throughout the pregnancy, explaining that while they share many aspects of their lives on social media, they believe some things are 'worth keeping close to your chest'. They plan to continue sharing their parenting journey while also allowing their child 'to have consent over his identity'.