Walking red flag, love bomber to rebound: 8 types of people you'll date before meeting 'the one'

Before you find ‘the one’, you'll likely encounter a few memorable (and sometimes disastrous) characters along the way. From The Walking Red Flag to The "Perfect on Paper", we've all had our fair share of lessons in love—kissing a few frogs before finding the real deal. Navigating relationships: Essential lessons before meeting the one. (Unsplash)

Dating coach and psychologist Dan Rosenfeld recently took to Instagram to share the eight types of people you'll likely date before meeting the one. Let's take a look at it. (Also read: Call it quits or not? 5 questions you need to ask yourself before ending a relationship )

1. The Almost

What it looks like:

Right person, wrong time.

Feels like fate… until life gets in the way.

It leaves you wondering, "What if?" every time you hear their favourite song.

Lesson learned:

Timing matters, but the right person won't rely on excuses.

2. The Walking Red Flag

What it looks like:

Hot and cold.

More mixed signals than a bad WiFi connection.

Keeps you hooked with just enough attention.

Lesson learned:

Love shouldn't feel like an emotional obstacle course.

3. The Situationshipper

What it looks like:

You act like a couple… but without the labels.

The vibes are great, but clarity is non-existent.

One of you catches feelings… and it's not mutual.

Lesson learned:

If you have to guess where you stand, you're probably standing alone.

4. The Love Bomber

What it looks like:

Talk about your future together after just two dates.

Texts "Good morning, beautiful" before your alarm even goes off.

Feels too good to be true… and it is.

Lesson learned:

Real love builds over time. If they rush in like a Hallmark movie, they might rush out just as fast.

5. The Rebound

What it looks like:

They enter your life conveniently right after a breakup.

You think you're over your ex… until you catch yourself comparing.

It's fun, it's distracting, but deep down, you know it's temporary.

Lesson learned:

You can't heal from a breakup by using someone else as a Band-Aid.

6. The Serial Monogamist

What it looks like:

Hasn't been single since middle school.

Moves from one relationship to the next seamlessly.

Makes you feel special… until you realize you're just filling the space between their ex and their next.

Lesson learned:

If they always need a relationship, they might not know who they are outside of one.

7. The "Perfect on Paper"

What it looks like:

Checks every box: good job, good looks, good on paper…

But something feels off—there's no chemistry, no spark.

You try to convince yourself they're right for you… but your heart's not in it.

Lesson learned:

Relationships aren't just logical. The right person feels like home.

8. The Peter Pan

What it looks like:

Fun, spontaneous, great energy… but allergic to responsibility.

Talks a big game about dreams but never actually works toward them.

Thinks "planning ahead" means deciding that day if they're free.

Lesson learned:

Emotional maturity is sexy. If they're not growing, they're not going anywhere.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.