It takes effort, communication and trust to maintain a healthy long-distance relationship where even while being physically apart can be difficult, couples can not only endure but also flourish in a long-distance relationship if they have the appropriate approaches and outlook. Everyone hears about how long-distance relationships can be tough but no one talks about ways to make it work and better. Ways to maintain a healthy long distance relationship (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashi Agarwal, Psychiatrist, Mental Health Expert, Educator and Content Creator, suggested some quick and simple ways to not feel that far away -

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Communication is the key. A set schedule might not work every day in today’s hectic lifestyle, surely making use of technology and messaging / DM/ video calls can all help to reduce the physical distance.

A set schedule might not work every day in today’s hectic lifestyle, surely making use of technology and messaging / DM/ video calls can all help to reduce the physical distance. Make sure you are living your own life. Only if you are secure enough in yourself only then you have physical and mental energy to pour into the relationship, finding hobbies, new friends and things to go for yourself can surely help.

Only if you are secure enough in yourself only then you have physical and mental energy to pour into the relationship, finding hobbies, new friends and things to go for yourself can surely help. It is a two-way street and when there is an effort from both sides it might be sometimes less / more from one side due to other work / personal / health commitments.

and when there is an effort from both sides it might be sometimes less / more from one side due to other work / personal / health commitments. Technology has opened so many horizons from watching movies on a platform together to online shopping and sending surprise gifts. Get creative and find what works best for both of you.

Megha Chopra, Entrepreneur and Poet, revealed the many facets of keeping a healthy long distance relationship -