Ways to maintain a healthy long distance relationship
Dec 20, 2023 05:36 PM IST
Everyone says long-distance relationships can be tough but no one talks about how to make it work. Here are some quick and simple ways to not feel that far away
It takes effort, communication and trust to maintain a healthy long-distance relationship where even while being physically apart can be difficult, couples can not only endure but also flourish in a long-distance relationship if they have the appropriate approaches and outlook. Everyone hears about how long-distance relationships can be tough but no one talks about ways to make it work and better.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashi Agarwal, Psychiatrist, Mental Health Expert, Educator and Content Creator, suggested some quick and simple ways to not feel that far away -
- Communication is the key. A set schedule might not work every day in today’s hectic lifestyle, surely making use of technology and messaging / DM/ video calls can all help to reduce the physical distance.
- Make sure you are living your own life. Only if you are secure enough in yourself only then you have physical and mental energy to pour into the relationship, finding hobbies, new friends and things to go for yourself can surely help.
- It is a two-way street and when there is an effort from both sides it might be sometimes less / more from one side due to other work / personal / health commitments.
- Technology has opened so many horizons from watching movies on a platform together to online shopping and sending surprise gifts. Get creative and find what works best for both of you.
Megha Chopra, Entrepreneur and Poet, revealed the many facets of keeping a healthy long distance relationship -
- Make communication a priority: Effective communication is essential to any successful relationship but in a long-distance one, it becomes even more crucial. Consistent communication with your partner should be your top focus. Allocate time for messaging, phone calls, and video calls. Talk about your feelings, your thoughts, and the specifics of your day. This improves the emotional bond between you and your partner in addition to assisting with the physical distance.
- Make use of technology: These days, there are a plethora of technological options for maintaining connections. Utilise social media, video calls, and instant messaging to close the distance. Make inventive use of technology to stay involved and present in each other's day-to-day lives. But be careful not to rely just on technology handwritten notes or care packages can occasionally give a personal touch.
- Stay positive and be supportive: Though they can be difficult, long-distance relationships require positivity. Pay attention to your partnership's positive aspects, your shared affection, and its room for development. Encourage one another to pursue their dreams, even if they necessitate a brief separation. Honour one another's accomplishments and offer consolation when things are hard. Encouragement and optimism are quite helpful in getting past the challenges posed by distance.
- Be patient: One of the main essential qualities in a long-distance relationship is patience. Show each other and the relationship some patience. When adjusting to shifts in schedules, time zones, or unforeseen circumstances, flexibility is crucial. Take on problems as a group, cooperating to develop solutions and reinforce your bond.
