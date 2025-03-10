What went wrong in your last relationship? Psychologist shares guidebook on how to spot red flags

Did your last relationship stop working out even when you were ticking all the boxes of efforts, loyalty, commitment and trust? Well, it might be because you didn’t spot the red flags of the partner in the right time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aishwarya Kumar, Counselling and rehabilitation psychologist said, “Red flags are those signs that tell us who to be aware about, it's almost like a warning sign of an unhealthy pattern of behaviours in a relationship.” Also read | Worried about your partner's red flags? What about yours? Learn how to identify your toxic behaviours Is your partner consistently lying to you? It's time to call out the red flags.(Shutterstock)

The Psychologist further noted down the red flags that we should not ignore:

All talk and no action:

If a partner is only about words and no action. They may promise many things but when it comes to delivering those words, they fail again and again.

Consistently lying:

If you constantly find them lying about very small details, always remember that it starts with small details and grows into bigger lies.

Love bombing:

Love bombing is giving excessive loving gestures in the form of words, gifts, promising a future etc. This binds a person emotionally, and soon, they start to take the love away. Also read | Relationship warning signs: From love bombing to gaslighting; 9 red flags you should never ignore

Silent treatment:

Communication is a key to any healthy relation. It is most essential to verbalise your thoughts to your partner however difficult the topic is. If after any issue, your partner gives silent treatment then that is a red flag. That means if the partner completely shuts themselves for any conversation and behaves like you are not present. This behaviour creates a lot of anxiety for the person who is on the receiving end. Also read | Recognising red flags early: Key lessons on relationships from It Ends With Us

Gaslighting:

Gaslighting the partner is another major red flag. In this case, the partner is made to believe that whatever they are saying is not true and their reality is continuously questioned. This behaviour creates anxiety and stress as the partner might start doubting themselves and eventually starts to lose confidence.

