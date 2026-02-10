Woman watching her favourite movie upsets husband who thinks it endorses infidelity; Redditors say ‘tell him to chill’

Two years into their arranged marriage , the woman was watching The Bridges of Madison County while her husband was getting ready for work. The 1995 film starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep was a favourite of hers for its “emotional depth and storytelling.”

Movies have long been a great subject for couples to bond over. However, if their tastes do not match, it can also be the source of serious conflict. A 27-year-old woman discovered that one morning with her 30-year-old husband, and went on the popular subreddit, r/InsideIndianMarriage , to share her views.

She told her husband as much when he asked him about what she was watching. Prior to this experience, the woman highlighted that things had been going well between the couple. So she was not prepared for the reaction she was met with.

The woman claimed that her husband appeared annoyed and said something along the lines of: “I hate people who like these kinds of movies. They endorse infidelity. It’s about a woman who’s married for 18 years, gets bored, sleeps with a man she barely knows for 4 days, and calls it ‘finding herself.’ It’s just a fantasy for weird people.”

While the man did not shout or argue any further, the woman found his tone to be “clearly disapproving.” He even told her not to watch “these types of movies” before leaving for work, she claimed.

“I felt judged and uncomfortable,” the woman stated in the Reddit post. “I don’t believe that liking a movie means I support cheating or infidelity. For me, it’s just a tragic romantic story, not something I’d apply to real life or my marriage.”

In the end, she wondered whether the exchange was significant at all, or if she was just overreacting.

Redditors suggest better communication While sharing their opinion on the matter, netizens on Reddit suggested that the woman should have a heart-to-heart with her husband on the subject.

“I honestly think it’s sweet that he overthinks this it means he cares,” stated a person. “Tell him to chill it’s just a movie.”

“Everyone's allowed to have their own pov you had yours, he had his. Did he escalate for having that viewpoint? No. And he might fear that this might happen to him as well, no big deal right? Cheating is rampant in today's world. You both should talk in depth about how these movies affect you and you should also try to understand his pov,” shared another.

“I’d explain to him why you like the movie! Also good that your husband feels strong about cheating,” quipped a third.

“Don't overthink it. If it comes up again then listen to his pov calmly and then slowly and politely explain yours,” echoed a fourth.

However, some netizens took sides, with one commenting, “If my husband were watching this nonsense when I was getting ready for work, I'd have been pissed. The poor husband was not even upset lol. Here OP is claiming to be judged and what not. Wow, I laughed at this post.”

“Nope !! I like watching serial killer/ murder documentaries and was once told by a guy that he's ‘scared’ of me because these shows might influence me. That was the most ridiculous thing I ever heard,” argued another.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.