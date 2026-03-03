Woman wonders if it is wrong to want husband to take care of her without asking; Reddit reacts
A woman who intuitively understands her husband's needs and helps him feels bad when the behaviour is not reciprocated by the husband.
In a relationship, it is often the little things that matter, such as taking care of one’s partner without having to be explicitly asked. However, such a sweet gesture is apparently missing from a 31-year-old woman who is married to a 39-year-old man with whom she shares a one-year-old.
Sharing her experience on the popular subreddit, r/AITAH, she asked the community whether she was asking too much, like she wanted her husband to “read (her) mind.”
Understanding a partner’s needs…
The OP stated that the ongoing disagreement started between her and her partner over the last year, since the arrival of their baby. They have divided baby duty between themselves into morning and night shifts, with the OP taking the morning and the husband, the night.
During this time, there have been many moments when either or both of them have been sick or burnt out and needed extra help. When the husband gets sick, the OP claimed that she offers to help before he even asks.
She takes care of the baby day and night so that he can get more rest, makes tea and gets medicines for him without being asked, and insists that he lie down on the couch while she keeps the baby engaged.
However, when the OP gets sick, she insists that she does not get any help until she clearly asks for it.
“I've told him that I would love to be taken care of in those times, the same way I take care of him, and he simply says he can't read my mind and I need to ask for what I need,” she wrote of her husband on Reddit.
“For context, I am a huge people pleaser and often feel like a burden when asking for help. I'm working on it, but it's something I really struggle with, and he is aware of this,” she added. “I feel like noticing when he needs help and doing it without him having to ask comes naturally to me. I just wish I (could get) that same level of attention and care from him.”
Redditors side with the OP
Netizens on Reddit reacting to the post believe that OP is not asking for too much, just for her husband to pay attention to her needs.
“Even little kids feel called to take care of someone when they are sick. They just see people do it and mimic it. Your grown man of a husband can probably crack the code just the same as a toddler. Does he hear himself?” asked one person.
“You are not asking him to read your mind,” pointed out another. “You are asking him to anticipate your needs. which he is capable of doing, because he is a human who is knowledgeable of human experiences, such as being unwell.”
“You're asking him to take care of you when you need him, which isn't really a bad thing. It's a perfectly reasonable request. Problem is, from what I understand is that he struggles to figure out what you need, and you struggle to ask for help,” expressed a third.
“He doesn't need to ‘read your mind’ for that. He can start by asking questions, ‘do you want me to do X?’, ‘Would it help if I did Y?’ and other similar questions. It can get annoying at times, but it would be a start,” they added.
Another person stated, “Being partners means being on the same page about what needs to be done, and doing it without needing to be managed.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
