Women prefer younger romantic partners as much as men do, even if it's not apparent: Study reveals

It is generally assumed women romantically prefer older men while men are inclined towards younger women. But a study flips the narrative and shows the reality that women are equally attracted to younger partners as much as men are. It is surprising as in pop culture – from movies to books – the trope of age gap romance with old guys with younger women is common. The study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences puts forward a fresh perspective in this discourse. Younger men are preferred by women. (Pexels)

Younger men equally attractive

The American study observed the dynamics of the age gap in relationships. The researchers conducted upto a whopping 4,500 blind dates. The participants in the study ranged in age from 22 to 85, covering a broad and diverse group.

After the dates were concluded, the study results revealed that both men and women prefer younger partners.

This may come as a bit of a surprise as traditionally in a heterosexual couple, the woman is younger than the man. This trend implied that women prefer older men in romantic relationships. But this study highlighted that younger men are also equally preferred, regardless of what women say about their type.

Even if this may not be apparent to women, they may be subconsciously leaning towards younger partners. But let's see what factor the study highlights that sets the younger men apart.

What is so special about younger men?

Younger men come with youthful energy in the dates which women may prefer unconsciously.(Pexels)

When women are asked directly about their romantic type, older men may seem to be in the lead, but in reality, their actions say otherwise. This was observed by the researchers in this study. Younger men, with their energy, enthusiasm, and vitality, tend to stand out to women.

Youth plays a significant role in making a strong first impression on a date. Study lead author Paul Eastwick stated, “These findings suggest that men and women find youth a little more appealing in initial attraction settings—whether they know it or not.”

The study's findings are remarkable as they show that conscious preferences may not always coincide with unconscious desires, particularly when it comes to first impressions on dates.

It also points to societal norms, where it is commonly accepted that men are older in heterosexual relationships. This pattern women may emulate subconsciously which moulds their romantic type to stay in line with the unsaid norms. This social conditioning influences their conscious preferences, regardless of their personal inclinations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.