World Mental Health Day: New things to try if work-life balance isn't working

Balance by definition means a state where things are of equal weight but the word in itself puts a massive task on people in today’s challenging world because for work and life to always be in balance at all times is not only difficult but also an impossible ideal to chase. However, work-life harmony is something which is achievable and sustainable.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of World Mental Health Day, Nimisha Dua, CHRO at Grip, shared, “Work-life harmony acknowledges that life comprises a dynamic interplay of roles and responsibilities, where the boundaries between work and personal life are permeable. Rather than striving for a rigid balance, it is imperative for individuals to seek harmony among their various roles. It centres around five crucial steps: Take a pause and challenge the normalisation of imbalance, be attuned to your emotions, reassess your priorities, explore alternative approaches and implement necessary changes. This process is not a one-time solution but an ongoing journey of self-reflection and adjustment. Embracing the concept of work-life harmony empowers us to navigate the intricacies of our multifaceted lives with greater ease and satisfaction and is not only attainable but also vital for our well-being and success.”

Seep Miglani, Head HR and EA at Decentro, asserted, “It's crucial to maintain a healthy work-life balance that encourages employees’ well-being so as to prevent employee burnout. While deriving satisfaction from work is definitely important, it's equally essential to savour sunsets, music, laughter and time with loved ones. We prioritise breaks to boost productivity, foster meaningful interactions and make room for employees to enjoy quality family time. We also encourage them to prioritize what truly matters and ask for help whenever needed. Work-life balance isn't a static equilibrium; it's a dynamic journey. Embracing and adapting to new practices, aligning your priorities, and savouring the richness of life beyond the confines of work can do wonders for an organization’s culture. It's time to tilt the scales in favour of a fulfilling and balanced life.”

Work-life balance isn't working? Maya Nair, Executive Director at Elixir-Consulting, suggested it is time to embrace a new approach and recommended, “Instead of striving for an elusive equilibrium, let's focus on integrating work and life in a way that nurtures our personal growth and well-being. In today's fast-paced world, the conventional notion of 'work-life balance' often proves inadequate in meeting the demands of modern life. To genuinely enrich our overall well-being and foster personal growth, it is imperative that we shift our perspective and explore proactive strategies for a more harmonious and gratifying existence.”

She added, “Moreover, carving out time for self-care and cherishing quality moments with our loved ones is paramount. Maintaining a present and tranquil state of mind empowers us to excel both in the workplace and in our personal lives. This, in turn, translates into increased overall effectiveness. By saying 'yes' to endeavors that align with our priorities and 'no' to those that do not, we can better allocate our resources for maximum impact. These uncomplicated yet powerful steps enable us to construct a life that is more coherent and purpose-driven, ultimately paving the way for us to become the finest versions of ourselves.”

