Don't have time for a long workout every morning? A quick 10-minute yoga flow might be all you need to wake up your body and set the right tone for the day.

Why short yoga sessions actually work?

A simple 10-minute yoga flow can help wake up your body and start your day right (Unsplash)

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Ten minutes may not sound like much, especially compared to a full workout or long yoga class. But a short yoga flow can jump-start circulation, wake up the nervous system and help the body ease out of a sedentary state, something many people struggle with after long hours at a desk.

Over time, these brief sessions can build flexibility, improve endurance and help stabilize energy levels through the day. Even for someone who hasn't practiced yoga in months, 10-15 minutes of mindful movement is far more effective than staying completely inactive.

Fitness expert Singh, quoted in Vogue, points out that short sessions like this aren't meant to replace bigger fitness goals. “This cannot replace longer strength sessions aimed at hypertrophy or major body composition changes,” he explains.

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{{^usCountry}} “But for maintaining lean muscle mass, increasing daily calorie expenditure and improving insulin sensitivity, short workouts are very effective.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But for maintaining lean muscle mass, increasing daily calorie expenditure and improving insulin sensitivity, short workouts are very effective.” {{/usCountry}}

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Doing a little movement every day can naturally help you build up to longer or more challenging workouts over time.

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Here's an easy routine you can try at home.

Start in Downward Facing Dog, move into Three-Legged Dog, then transition into a Revolved Low Lunge. Come into a Revolved Low Lunge with a Push/Pull of the foot, holding for 30 seconds on each side. Move into a Low Lunge or Half Split, holding for 30 seconds on each side. Shift into Lizard Pose, gently moving your hips side to side, holding for 30 seconds on each side. Transition into Skandasana, holding for 30 seconds on each side. Move into a Twisted Wide-Legged Forward Fold, holding for 30 seconds on each side. Come into a Wide-Legged Forward Fold for 30 seconds, then move through Straddle and Fallen Triangle, before returning to Downward Facing Dog to close the flow.

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Move slowly and focus on long deep breaths and only go as far as it feels good to you.

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Why consistency matters more than workout length

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The real secret to a yoga habit is not how long you practice, it's how often you show up. A short, doable routine feels far less intimidating than a long session, which means you're less likely to skip it on a busy morning.

Over time, these small, consistent efforts add up to bigger results than occasional long sessions ever could.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or fitness advice)