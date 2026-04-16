New Moon in Aries: How to prepare for the first new moon of the astrological year, according to an expert

The New Moon in Aries on April 17, 2026, arrives with energy, urgency, and a nudge to finally go after what you have been thinking about for a while. If you have been waiting for a sign to start fresh, this is it. This is the beginning of the astrological year, and the intentions you set now have the power to shape how the rest of 2026 unfolds. New Moon in Aries: How to prepare for the first new moon of the astrological year (Pinterest)

According to Jill Wintersteen, this New Moon is all about stepping into your courage and claiming what you truly want, without hesitation, overthinking, and waiting for permission.

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Set a bold intention Aries is the sign of new beginnings, and this New Moon carries that energy at its peak. It’s not the time for vague wishes or half-hearted goals. Be clear and direct. Write down what you want, say it out loud, and own it.

Take one brave action Aries energy does not believe in waiting for the ‘perfect time.’ It thrives on action. Before or around this New Moon, do one thing that feels slightly uncomfortable but exciting. It could be sending that message, starting something new, or putting yourself out there in a way you have been avoiding. Even a small step can create momentum.

Release what holds you back Think of this New Moon as planting seeds in fire. Anything heavy, outdated, or rooted in self-doubt does not belong in this next chapter. Let go of the stories that tell you you are not ready or not good enough. You need not carry those anymore.

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Journal to connect with your truth If you are unsure where to begin, take a few quiet moments and reflect: