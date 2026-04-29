What are the 7 chakras, and how are they linked to stress and anxiety? Answers from a self-healing expert

Stress does not affect everyone in the same way. Some people overeat, some ignore their feelings, and others struggle to calm their minds. According to self-healing coach Sangeeta, the way people deal with emotional stress often depends on their personality, upbringing and even genetic tendencies.

A certified life coach shares the connection between the 7 chakras with emotional stress and anxiety.(HT File)

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She explains that when emotions such as anger, fear or sadness are suppressed instead of processed, they can create deeper imbalances in the body over time.

Also Read What is Kundalini meditation? A spiritual guru explains chakras and inner energy

“When we don’t release negative emotions and instead suppress or control them, we start holding them deep within ourselves. Over time, these unprocessed emotions can disturb the balance of the body and mind,” says Sangeeta.

What are the 7 chakras, and why are they important?

According to Sangeeta, the body’s energy system is also believed to contain energy centres known as chakras.

“There are seven main chakras aligned along the spine, from the root chakra at the base of the spine to the crown chakra at the top of the head. Each chakra is connected to different aspects of physical, emotional and mental well-being,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} These 7 chakras are traditionally known as Muladhara, Svadhishthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna and Sahasrara. When emotional trauma, toxic environments or unhealthy habits disturb our emotional balance, the flow of energy through these centres may feel blocked. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation and emotional awareness can help restore balance. How can mindfulness help release emotional stress? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These 7 chakras are traditionally known as Muladhara, Svadhishthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna and Sahasrara. When emotional trauma, toxic environments or unhealthy habits disturb our emotional balance, the flow of energy through these centres may feel blocked. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation and emotional awareness can help restore balance. How can mindfulness help release emotional stress? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sangeeta, awareness is the first step toward healing emotional patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sangeeta, awareness is the first step toward healing emotional patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When we become aware of what we are feeling in the present moment, we stop resisting or suppressing our emotions. That awareness itself allows the body and mind to release stored stress gradually. Over time, mindfulness can help people feel calmer, more grounded and more connected with themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When we become aware of what we are feeling in the present moment, we stop resisting or suppressing our emotions. That awareness itself allows the body and mind to release stored stress gradually. Over time, mindfulness can help people feel calmer, more grounded and more connected with themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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Healing begins when we recognise our emotions instead of avoiding them. Once we become aware of them, the body naturally begins to restore balance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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