What are the 7 chakras? What this ancient spiritual practice means and how people use it today

If you have ever taken a yoga class or tried meditation, you may have heard someone talk about chakras. You may have also heard that a chakra can become “blocked” and that certain practices can help bring it back into balance.

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But what exactly are chakras?

Cleveland Clinic describes chakras as seven points along the spine that, in some South Asian traditional systems, are linked with different physical, emotional and spiritual functions. Western science does not recognize chakras as physical structures or prove that they can be balanced. Still, practices linked to them, including yoga, meditation and breathwork, can offer a way to pause, reflect and feel more centered.

Also Read The secrets of the seven chakras: Sadhguru explains what each energy centre represents

What are the seven chakras?

The word chakra comes from Sanskrit and means “wheel” or “circle.” The chakra system has roots in Hindu and Buddhist traditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

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{{^usCountry}} Root Chakra- The root chakra, or Muladhara, sits at the base of the spine. It is traditionally linked with safety, stability and feeling grounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Root Chakra- The root chakra, or Muladhara, sits at the base of the spine. It is traditionally linked with safety, stability and feeling grounded. {{/usCountry}}

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Sacral Chakra- The sacral chakra, called Svadhiṣṭhana, is associated with creativity, emotions and pleasure.

Solar plexus chakra- The solar plexus chakra, or Manipura, is connected in this tradition with confidence, personal power and a sense of purpose.

Heart chakra- The heart chakra, or Anahata, sits at the center of the chest and is associated with compassion, acceptance and love.

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Throat chakra- The throat chakra, Vishuddha, is traditionally linked with communication, confidence and speaking your truth.

Third-eye chakra- The third-eye chakra, or Ajna, sits between the eyebrows. It is associated with intuition, clarity and inner awareness.

Crown Chakra- At the top of the head sits the crown chakra, or Sahasrara. It is traditionally connected with peace, spiritual awareness and a sense of connection.

How do people work with their chakras?

You do not need to completely change your daily routine to explore the chakra system.

Yoga is one way people connect movement with the traditional chakra system. Certain poses are linked with different chakras. For example, standing poses may be used when focusing on the root chakra, while gentle backbends may be included when working with the heart chakra.

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Meditation offers another approach. You can sit quietly, focus on a particular area of the body and use the colour traditionally associated with that chakra as a focus point.

Breathwork and affirmations can also become part of the practice. According to the Cleveland Clinic, conscious breathing can help you feel more present and grounded, while positive affirmations may support confidence and reduce self-doubt.

Also Read What is Taoist meditation? Cleveland Clinic explains the ancient practice and why it still interests spiritual seekers

Can balancing your chakras improve your health?

This is where it helps to separate spiritual belief from medical evidence.

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There is no scientific evidence showing that chakras are physical energy centers or that “balancing” them can treat a health condition. Cleveland Clinic describes the chakra system as a useful metaphor for some people rather than a medically established system.

That does not mean you cannot find value in the practices connected with chakras. Yoga, meditation and breathing exercises can give you time to slow down, notice how you feel and reconnect with yourself.

Why are chakras still part of modern wellness?

You may encounter chakras in yoga studios, meditation sessions, wellness communities and spiritual practices today. Their appeal often comes from the simple idea of checking in with different parts of your emotional life.

Feeling unsettled? You might reflect on the traditional qualities linked with the root chakra. Struggling to express yourself? The throat chakra can become a prompt to think about communication.

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You do not have to treat the chakra system as a medical diagnosis to use it as a tool for reflection. As the Cleveland Clinic notes, practices such as yoga, meditation and breathwork can support whole-body wellness, even though the chakra system itself is not recognised by Western medicine.