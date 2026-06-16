In today's fast-paced world, many people carry stress, emotional burdens, and mental patterns that often go unnoticed. While relaxation techniques can offer temporary relief, some practices work on a much deeper level. One such practice is Yoga Nidra, often described as a state of conscious deep sleep.

What is Yoga Nidra? An expert explains the state of conscious deep sleep for emotional healing(Pinterest)

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According to renowned Yoga Nidra teacher Jeremy Wolf, this practice can help release long-held mental and emotional patterns stored in both the unconscious mind and the body. By becoming fully present with your inner experience and allowing things to unfold naturally, healing can begin on its own.

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Commonly known as 'conscious sleep' or 'sleep with a trace of awareness,' Yoga Nidra is a guided practice of deep relaxation that may feel similar to meditation. During the practice, you are guided into a state that closely resembles sleep while remaining fully aware throughout the experience.

Is Yoga Nidra a practice or a state?

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{{^usCountry}} In simple terms, Yoga Nidra can be understood as both a practice and a state of being. At its deepest level, Yoga Nidra refers to a state of conscious deep sleep. This state is considered the culmination of the practice and, according to yogic philosophy, one of the highest goals of yoga itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In simple terms, Yoga Nidra can be understood as both a practice and a state of being. At its deepest level, Yoga Nidra refers to a state of conscious deep sleep. This state is considered the culmination of the practice and, according to yogic philosophy, one of the highest goals of yoga itself. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is often associated with the highest form of Samadhi, a state in which you experience a non-dual understanding of reality. In this state, you no longer perceive life as a collection of separate parts. Instead, everything is recognized as interconnected and arising from a single fundamental reality: consciousness. How does Yoga Nidra work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is often associated with the highest form of Samadhi, a state in which you experience a non-dual understanding of reality. In this state, you no longer perceive life as a collection of separate parts. Instead, everything is recognized as interconnected and arising from a single fundamental reality: consciousness. How does Yoga Nidra work? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In everyday life, you often react automatically to situations based on preferences, fears, desires, and past conditioning. Yoga Nidra invites you to step out of this cycle and become a neutral observer of your experience. Instead of trying to change what is happening, you simply witness it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In everyday life, you often react automatically to situations based on preferences, fears, desires, and past conditioning. Yoga Nidra invites you to step out of this cycle and become a neutral observer of your experience. Instead of trying to change what is happening, you simply witness it. {{/usCountry}}

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This non-reactive awareness allows you to relate to your thoughts, emotions, and sensations in a new way. The practice combines awareness with a carefully structured sequence of techniques to achieve complete physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. As you relax, you enter the space between wakefulness and sleep, known as the hypnagogic state. This is a unique state in which the subconscious and unconscious layers of the mind become more accessible.

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In this receptive state, the mind becomes more open to change. Long-standing tensions, unhelpful habits, limiting beliefs, emotional wounds, and conditioned behaviors can begin to shift. According to Jeremy Wolf, this process allows deeply embedded psycho-emotional patterns to be addressed at their roots, creating space for greater freedom, clarity, and personal growth.

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At the deepest stages of Yoga Nidra, awareness of the external world, the body, and even your personal identity may temporarily fade. The mind becomes quiet and still, and you rest in pure awareness. In this state, many practitioners experience a profound sense of peace, freedom, and connection to their essential nature.

As the spiritual teacher Ramana Maharshi famously said: "That which is not present in deep dreamless sleep is not real."

Therapeutic benefits of Yoga Nidra

Many studies have explored the effects of Yoga Nidra, and it is widely recognized as a beneficial practice for supporting mental and emotional well-being. It has been used to help people dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, PTSD, addiction, insomnia, and other psychosomatic conditions.

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Many practitioners report feeling lighter, calmer, and more refreshed after only a few sessions. Some also notice a healthier relationship with their thoughts, emotions, and daily challenges.

One of the most immediate and meaningful benefits of Yoga Nidra is its effect on nervous system regulation. The practice helps guide the body out of a constant state of stress and into a state of deep rest and restoration. Jeremy Wolf describes it as “the sleep that brings about yoga.”

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Disclaimer: Yoga Nidra is a complementary wellness practice and should not be considered a substitute for professional health treatment. If you are experiencing serious physical or psychological concerns, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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