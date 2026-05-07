Summer glam that won’t melt away: Expert-approved skincare and haircare tips

With Maharashtra reeling under peak heat and humidity in April and May — temperatures ranging from 35°C to over 40°C and humidity levels between 60% and 85% — keeping skin fresh and hair intact has become a daily struggle. Sunscreen slips away within minutes, makeup refuses to stay put, and frizz takes over almost instantly. We asked skincare and makeup experts from Mumbai and Pune to share their tips for achieving a melt-proof glam look all summer long. Summer skincare photo: Adobe stock

Skin first, makeup second

Prepping the skin before makeup in this weather is pivotal, believes makeup artist Ojas Rajani. She says, “Begin with a coconut water ice splash on your face before doing makeup,” adding, “Avoid using a heavy face-base foundation, and instead use tinted sunscreen or moisturiser. Use concealer with a dabbing technique rather than layering. Set your makeup with a lightweight, waterproof and sweat-proof setting powder, and avoid heavy creams. Rather, use a hydrating moisturiser with an inbuilt primer, which will hold your make-up longer.”

For eye makeup, she adds that using “soft nudes and rosy, peachy tones” are the way to go. “Remember to use waterproof kajal and mascara to avoid stains,” she says.

Luxury bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra recommends some of her trusted brands: “For concealer, staples like NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer or Huda Beauty Concealer are great for spot coverage without feeling too heavy. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder or Chanel Translucent Powder are ideal for that soft, polished finish. For lips, MAC Cosmetics lip liners are a staple, while lip tints like Dior Beauty or Benefit Cosmetics Benetint work beautifully too.”

How to get Frizz-free hair

The heat, humidity and UV exposure often leave hair frizzy at the ends and difficult to manage. Hair expert Florian Hurel advises, “Lightweight cleansing and proper hydration is the way to go. You can also add a repair mask once or twice a week.”

One thing people often skip in summer, he says, is leave-in care. “Lightweight leave-in creams keep the hair smoother through the day without making it greasy or heavy. Using a UV-protective hair serum will also protect is from sun damage,” he adds.



Recommended summer hair essentials by Florian Hurel

Wash Up Shampoo for scalp cleansing and freshness

Rebuild Mask for hydration and frizz control

Leave-In Cream for smooth, manageable hair

Blow Dry UV Protector Serum for heat and UV protection SOS for you skin this summer



Ghazal Gupta founder of Unfltrd recommends summer essentials to stock up on Here’s how to survive a Mmbai-Pune summer while still looking like you have your life together:

- Cooling eye patches because looking well-rested is easier than being well-rested

- Sunscreen mist because SPF touch-ups shouldn’t ruin your makeup or your mood

- Cushion foundation because you’re always almost ready, almost on time, and one rickshaw ride away from melting. lightweight coverage + hydration without the cakey situation.

- Obviously, a portable hand fan. arguably the most important beauty accessory of summer.

Products to stock up in your make-up kit this summer for special occasions Luxury Bridal Make-up Artist Shradha Luthra recommends- A skin tint or a lightweight foundation works best in this weather—something breathable and natural-looking. Use concealer only where needed, and trusted staples like NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer or Huda Beauty Concealer are great for spot coverage without feeling too heavy. Set just your T-zone with a soft compact or loose powder to control shine, but avoid over-mattifying—you still want your skin to look like skin. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder or Chanel Translucent Powder are ideal for that soft, polished finish. Blotting papers are honestly a lifesaver in this humidity. Instead of layering on more powder, simply blot and let your natural glow come through. For lips, I always suggest a good lip liner paired with a comfortable lipstick or tint that fades gracefully throughout the day. MAC Cosmetics lip liners are a staple, while lip tints like Dior Beauty or Benefit Cosmetics Benetint work beautifully. I also always recommend keeping a hydrating mist. It helps refresh the skin through the day without disturbing your makeup. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is perfect for that added hydration while helping makeup stay in place.







