The people snapping up Japanese houses that the locals won’t touch

When Melanie Ooi and Cristian Paluso-Serrano picked up the keys to their new home in the port town of Uno, Japan, they were awestruck. The newly renovated home bought by Melanie Ooi and Cristian Paluso-Serrano had sat empty for seven years.

The house cut an impressive figure, jutting out from the main road with its traditional wooden architecture and curved roof tiles. The seller’s agent said it was believed to be an old tea school built in the 1950s. It looked like a castle on the hill.

Then they went inside.

The garden was overgrown and the kitchen smelled musty. They later discovered termites under the tatami mats.

That’ll happen when you buy a home that’s been sitting empty for seven years—after touring it on FaceTime. “The process is not for the fainthearted,” said Ooi, 47.

The couple, who moved from Portland, Ore., are among a growing number of foreigners buying up Japan’s akiya, translated as empty or vacant homes. There are over nine million of these properties, which remain unpopular among locals who prefer new homes in centrally located areas. Some towns have even tried giving them away.

But to foreigners undaunted by a fixer-upper, buying an akiya is a chance to own something permanent in Japan. Against the weak yen, many of them can be relatively affordable.

Ooi previously lived in Japan and always wanted to run a guest house. Paluso-Serrano, 30, dreamed of living in the Japanese countryside. They were looking for something that could function as both home and inn, and the 2,000-square-foot property fit the bill.

Many buyers go through the process remotely. Viewings are held virtually and contracts can be signed via proxy. The day buyers pick up the keys can be their first day inside.

Ooi and Paluso-Serrano paid $91,000, wiring the full amount in cash since foreigners aren’t eligible for loans.

“We had arrived the night before and we were, like, so nervous,” Paluso-Serrano said. “Like this could be the biggest mistake we’ve ever made.”