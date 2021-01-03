This winter, make herbs your mainstay

lifestyle

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:33 IST

Winters are synonymous with warm chai, bonfire, and cute sweaters. But, what we usually forget is that with the cold season, comes a gamut of germs and viruses and our immunity is checked at every cough and at every sniffle. And potent immunity-boosting herbs come to our rescue.

Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj, Managing Partner, Elior India, says, “Herbs and spices are the secret ingredients that go into the making of traditional ‘Kaadah’, a potion that is considered as the best solution to build a healthy immune system. Some of the herbs that grow well during winter are Mint, Peppermint, Basil, Lemongrass and Sage. As we approach the Christmas season, we have turkey stuffed with sage. Basically, when consumed raw by grilling or sautéing, it provides the important elements to enhance the immune system.”

Neha Pathania, Chief Dietician, Paras Hospital Gurugram, says, “In winters, as we get herbs and spices in abundance, we can incorporate them in our green smoothies. As green smoothies are loaded with fruits and vegetables, they provide oodles of benefits to our health. Herbs are flavourful, act as a natural filter for your body, and can help as a detox agent. Initially, you can add two/three herbs along with a dash of spice to make your green smoothie a treat. They not only add a pleasant taste because of the presence of these superspices but also they pack a powerful healthy punch that keeps us coming back for more.”

Check out these wonder herbs and spices

1. Turmeric

It is greatly effective in boosting immunity and eliminating cold, cough, and chest congestion during winters.

2. Ginger

“The presence of Gingerol, an active component makes ginger the best immunity booster. Ginger is also antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, and works together to keep your body safe from infection,” adds Chef Prabhakar.

3. Garlic

It contains numerous nutrients that are proven to benefit our health such as arginine, oligosaccharides, flavonoids, and selenium. These potent nutrients work effectively in reducing the severity of cold, and flu symptoms.

4. Ashwagandha

This herb helps to stimulate the lymphocyte, or the white blood cells to fight infections and viruses. Regular intake of Ashwagandha strengthens the immune system.

5. Cinnamon

It's filled with antioxidants and inflammatory properties to fight off Winter colds and act as an immune stimulator. It also prevents the blood platelet from clumping, hinders inflammatory substances and controls blood sugar.